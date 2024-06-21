Exploring the meaning of 'home' through art at American Folk Art Museum

Clementine Hunter grew up on Louisiana plantation and became an acclaimed self-taught artist. Starting in her 50s, she created a visual history of everyday life there — from laundry days to weekend parties — as she remembered it in the early 1900s. Two of her untitled works are in the exhibition; one shows people gathering at an outdoor funeral, while the other depicts a courtroom scene.

Another painting in the exhibit is of Roberta Flack, by the Jamaican artist Kapo, whose given name was Mallica Reynolds. Flack and Reynolds had become close in the 1970s after she saw his works on display in a hotel in Jamaica, and Flack set up a foundation for the artist so he could concentrate on his work without worrying about finances.

When Kapo's house burned down, it was Flack who helped him rebuild, and her support allowed him to stay in his hometown and continue his art. It was one of many obstacles that he overcame, said his daughter, Christine Reynolds, who came to see the exhibition.

“Seeing his painting on view in Somewhere to Roost is yet another signal that his work made it through," she said. "I feel pride, vindication and joy, and I only wish I had him at the museum next to me so that I could watch his reaction to seeing it.”