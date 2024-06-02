Artist Zakkir Hussain explores memory and trauma through Indian ink art

On most days artist Zakkir Hussain would stand at the window of his studio at Kadavanthra, Kochi, and look out into the backyard thick with mango and drumstick trees. Often, he would see a sparrow fly in and peck at a mango. It would make him wonder: if the trees were cut down in the name of development, would the bird have a memory of the tree? Or if the sparrow died, would the tree remember it? He translated such questions on to the canvas, which were portrayed as a series of Indian ink and brush drawings: Obliterated Stories.