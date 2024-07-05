Ziro Music and Literary Festival is all set to return to Arunachal Pradesh

Additionally, the Ziro Literary Festival (ZLF) will take place from 24 to 25 September, before the music event. Founded in 2018, ZLF has been a vibrant convergence of literature, arts and community spirit. It provides a dynamic platform for authors, speakers and artists to showcase their work and interact with audiences.

With an emphasis on creative and critical thinking, collaboration, empowerment and sustainability, ZLF celebrates cultural enrichment. Its workshops and residencies promote new voices and artistic expression. Produced in partnership with Saint Claret College and the local community, ZLF exemplifies the values of collaboration and inclusivity. The line-up of guests and performers for both events is yet to be revealed, however, the tickets have gone live.