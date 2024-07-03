Five fascinating science museums across the world that you must add to your travel bucket list

Science museums are gateways to the wonders of the natural world, offering engaging and educational experiences for visitors of all ages. Here are five fascinating science museums around the world that are must-visits for anyone with a curiosity about the universe.
Located on Pier 15, the Exploratorium in San Francisco is a hands-on science museum that encourages visitors to explore the world through interactive exhibits. Founded by physicist Frank Oppenheimer in 1969, the museum features over 600 exhibits covering biology, physics, astronomy and more. The Tactile Dome, where visitors navigate in complete darkness using their sense of touch, is a standout attraction.
The Science Museum in London, part of the National Museum of Science and Industry, is renowned for its extensive collection and cutting-edge exhibitions. Located in South Kensington, the museum houses over 300,000 items, including iconic artefacts like the Apollo 10 command module and the first jet engine. Interactive galleries such as the Wonderlab: The Equinor Gallery, offer hands-on experiments and live demonstrations, making it a favourite for families and science enthusiasts alike.
The Deutsches Museum in Munich is the world's largest museum of science and technology, with over 28,000 exhibited objects from 50 fields of science and technology. Opened in 1903, it spans various disciplines, from aviation to astronomy and from mining to physics. The museum's intricate models and historical artefacts, such as the first motorised aircraft by the Wright brothers, provide a deep dive into the history and development of technological innovations.
The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, commonly known as Miraikan, in Tokyo, focuses on the future of science and technology. Established in 2001, Miraikan offers interactive exhibits on robotics, space exploration and life sciences. Highlights include the humanoid robot ASIMO and the Geo-Cosmos, a giant LED globe that displays real-time data about our planet. The museum's emphasis on cutting-edge technology and its implications for the future makes it a unique and forward-thinking institution.
Located in the Parc de la Villette, the Cité des Sciences et de l'Industrie in Paris is the largest science museum in Europe. Opened in 1986, it features a wide range of exhibits on topics such as space, mathematics, and the environment. The Géode, a giant spherical IMAX theater, provides immersive film experiences. Additionally, the museum's interactive exhibits and planetarium offer engaging educational experiences for visitors of all ages.
These science museums not only educate but also inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity about the world around us. Whether through interactive exhibits, historical artefacts or cutting-edge technology, they provide invaluable insights into the past, present, and future of science and innovation.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)