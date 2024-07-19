Hikers and cyclists can now cross Vermont on New England's longest rail trail, a year after floods

Vermont's Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a 93-mile scenic route stretching from Swanton near Lake Champlain to St. Johnsbury by the New Hampshire border, is finally open for various recreational activities. Cyclists, hikers, horseback riders, and in winter, snowmobilers, skiers, and snowshoers can now explore the beauty of Vermont.

While a small section awaits repair due to 2023 floods (a detour is available), most of the trail survived recent heavy rains.

The trail winds through 18 charming Vermont communities, even passing the historic Fisher Covered Bridge in Wolcott, once the last working covered railroad bridge in the US.

"This is among the most amazing rail trails I've experienced," raved Marianne Borowski, founder of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail. Her group advocates for a 35-mile extension to connect Vermont's trail with New Hampshire's.

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail complements Vermont's network of scenic trails. It intersects with the 26-mile Missisiquoi Valley Rail Trail near its western end.

Communities along the route are embracing the influx of visitors. Lamoille Valley Bike Tours in Johnson offers rentals, tours, and even a shuttle service for one-way trips. Most of their bikes are electric, making the trail accessible to a wider audience.

Wolcott plans to add amenities like restrooms, a coffee shop, and new mountain bike trails for trail users.

This trail occupies the path of a historic rail line that operated from 1877 to the 1980s. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers spearheaded its transformation into a recreational trail in the early 2000s. The total cost to convert the rail line was over $31 million.

Floods delayed the official inauguration last July, but the final section under repair is expected to be completed later this year. Governor Phil Scott, an avid cyclist, plans to reschedule his celebratory ride of the entire trail.

Meanwhile, riders like Adam Anghilante are already enjoying the trail's beauty. "It's spectacular to ride through farms, towns, mountains, and rivers," he said.