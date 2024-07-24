Comprehensive development of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple corridors to elevate pilgrim and tourist experience

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, announced during the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation that the Vishnupad Temple Corridor in Gaya and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, will undergo comprehensive development. These projects aim to transform the sites into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor.

Sitharaman emphasised the government's commitment to leveraging tourism as a catalyst for economic growth. "Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will create jobs, stimulate investments, and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors," she said.

The Vishnupad Temple and Mahabodhi Temple are of immense spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists annually. The development of these corridors will enhance the visitor experience, ensuring better facilities and infrastructure.

Rajgir, another site of religious importance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, will also see comprehensive development. The Union Minister highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple and the sacred Saptharishi hot springs forming the Brahmakund. A significant initiative for Rajgir's development is in the pipeline.

Additionally, the Union Government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre and revive Nalanda University to its former glory. Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches are also set to receive government assistance for their development, enhancing the state's tourism appeal.

Sitharaman concluded, “The people have given a unique opportunity to our Government to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity.” This budget reflects a strategic vision to harness the cultural and spiritual wealth of India to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth.