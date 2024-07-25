Antara River Cruises rolls out weekend getaway packages in Odisha

This monsoon, why not lose yourself in the enchanting beauty of the vast and intricate network of mangrove forests, waterways and rich biodiversity of Odisha’s popular Bhitarkanika National Park? The award-winning Antara River Cruises has recently introduced quick weekend getaway packages for families and small groups to discover the vivid offerings of this ‘Mini Amazon of India’ hidden in the northeastern region of the coastal state.

Hop aboard their sustainably built catamarans, MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika as the long weekends of August approach and seize the opportunity for an unforgettable short break on these eco-friendly vessels designed for an immersive nature experience.

Launching on August 1, the river cruise brand offers two thrilling itineraries: a 2-night/3-day ‘Amazon of the East’ voyage departing every Thursday and Saturday and a 3-night/4-day ‘Cruising in Bhitarkanika’ journey setting sail every Monday. These expeditions navigate through the picturesque estuarine regions of the Brahmani and Baitarani River systems, unveiling the pristine beauty of India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem after the Sundarbans.

Embark from Gupti, just over a three-hour drive from Bhubaneswar airport and begin your vacation through the winding waterways and lush landscapes of Bhitarkanika. The national park, spanning 672 square kilometres, is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and bird watchers, boasting the world’s largest population of estuarine crocodiles, eight species of kingfisher and over 300 varieties of birds. Imagine sailing through the intricate network of rivers and spotting monitor lizards, wild boars, Indian pythons and rhesus macaques.

The journey extends to the Mahipura River, where the landscape opens up towards the Bay of Bengal, offering breathtaking vistas. The catamarans, MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika, provide an intimate and sustainable way to explore this diverse habitat. Highlights of the journey also include serene star gazing sessions and visits to the fascinating Dangamal Wildlife Museum. The price for this offbeat vacation promising a blend of relaxation and a minimal environmental impact —

Packages start from INR 29,500 per person.