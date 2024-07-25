Sikkim Tourism introduces initiative to promote environmental sustainability

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability and responsible tourism, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim has mandated that all tourist vehicles entering the state must carry large garbage bags. This initiative, designed to reduce waste and enhance cleanliness, requires tour operators, travel agencies and vehicle drivers to educate tourists on the proper use of these bags for waste collection and disposal.

This progressive move follows Sikkim Tourism’s recent accolade for excellence in eco-tourism at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Kolkata, which recognised the state’s efforts in promoting sustainable tourism. Sikkim’s dedication to eco-tourism is evident in its emphasis on conservation, sustainability and community involvement. The state’s breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage make it a magnet for tourists seeking meaningful and responsible travel experiences.

Through the implementation of this new initiative, Sikkim reaffirms its position as a leading ecotourism destination in India, showcasing its unwavering commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices. The notification, posted on Instagram, reads: “In order to promote environmental sustainability in all tourist destinations and to ensure community participation towards achieving this goal, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation hereby makes it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags in their respective vehicles.”