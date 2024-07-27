Assam’s Moidams receive UNESCO World Heritage Site status

The Moidam burial sites of the Ahom dynasty in Assam were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday, making it the first cultural site from the northeastern state to receive the coveted recognition. The Moidams, distinctive pyramid-like structures, have been lauded for their unique architectural style and historical significance.

The decision was announced during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in the Indian capital. In an X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed 'immense joy and pride' at the inclusion of the Moidams on the prestigious list. He highlighted the importance of the Ahom dynasty and its cultural legacy, emphasising the need to promote awareness about this remarkable period in Indian history.