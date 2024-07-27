Deep-dive into the exquisite olive heritage of Andalucia, the largest producer of olive oil

Andalucia’s relationship to the fabled olive tree dates back to antiquity. While it’s unclear exactly when olives were first cultivated in Spain, it is said that the olive tree Olea Europea was originally introduced into the country by Phoenicians (people from the Levant region of the eastern Mediterranean or present Lebanon) and Greeks. However, it is the Romans and the Arabs who are credited with keeping the tradition of olive farming alive by bringing in new varieties of olives and perfecting olive oil production techniques. In fact, the Spanish word for oil “aceite” comes from the Arabic “al-zait” which means “olive juice”. Today, olive tree — a symbol of peace and prosperity and one of the longest-surviving living things — is an intrinsic part of day-to-day life in Andalucia. Many families and rural communities in the region make a living out of growing the finest varieties of olives; a Spanish kitchen is incomplete without a bottle of aceite de oliva and grand festivals and celebrations are planned around the olive harvest season.