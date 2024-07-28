Italy’s ancient road, Appian Way, gets included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Appian Way, a historic Roman road that has stood the test of time, has been bestowed the prestigious title of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic thoroughfare, often referred to as the ‘Queen of Roads,’ connected the heart of the Roman Empire to the southeastern port city of Brindisi.

UNESCO announced the inclusion of the road on its esteemed list on Saturday. This marks the 60th Italian site to receive such recognition. Named after Appius Claudius Caecus, the Roman censor who initiated its construction in 312 BC, the Appian Way served as a vital artery for military, commercial, and cultural exchange between Rome and the Mediterranean.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano hailed the decision as a testament to the road’s enduring significance. He emphasised its role as a cornerstone for centuries of interaction with the Mediterranean and Eastern regions.

The Appian Way, a marvel of ancient engineering, continues to captivate visitors and historians alike, offering a tangible link to Rome’s glorious past. Its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List solidifies its status as an invaluable cultural treasure.