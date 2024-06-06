South Asia’s highest contemporary land art exhibition in Ladakh is back

Situated at an elevation of 3,600 metres, the exhibition, sā, meaning soil in Ladakhi, is South Asia’s highest-ever contemporary land art group exhibition.

Founded out of a passion for landscapes, the environment and communities, sā aims to engage people from all walks of life, particularly young adults and the next generation, who are seen as future custodians of the land. The exhibition’s core values are centred on the principles of climate optimism.