Malabar River Festival 2024 to hit Kerala’s white water rapids this July

The Malabar River Festival 2024 is set to thrill adventure lovers as it returns for its 10th edition in Kozhikode as announced by Kerala Tourism on X (formerly Twitter). Running from July 25 to 28, the event will feature various categories, including kayak slalom, boater cross and downriver competitions — drawing participants from across the globe.

The Malabar River Festival is an exhilarating festival where kayakers from around the world compete in the rapid waters of Iruvazhinjipuzha and Chalipuzha in Kozhikode. This festival, also known as Malabar’s Kayak Championship, significantly boosts the adventure tourism scene in Kerala. It features world-class athletes participating in challenging events such as The Extreme Race, Boater Cross and Giant Slalom.