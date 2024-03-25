Exploring Mumbai: The Resort — a tranquil oasis at Aksa Beach

Tujhe Aksa beach ghuma du, aa chalti kya?
Since Salman Khan didn’t take us to Akasa beach, we decided to take things into our own hands and after years of living in Mumbai, we finally stepped foot on one of the most Bollywood-famous beaches of the city — Aksa beach, for the first time.
Away from the hustle and bustle of the Mumbai traffic, nestled in the quaint parts of Malad, along Aksa beach and near Madh Island stands The Resort, our stay for the weekend and the reason we could tick off this destination from our guilty Mumbaikar bucket list.
At first glance, The Resort looks like a haven for families to spend a peaceful weekend with a pool, play area and direct access to the beach among other facilities. But it’s much more than that. With event spaces spanning over 28,000 sq ft, it is also an escape for companies’ team outings to decompress their work frustrations and a beautiful destination for weddings with the enchanting backdrop of the Arabian Sea and skies in the hues of orange and pink. Talk about a dreamy wedding!
After getting to know the expanse of this property, we made our way to the sea-facing room to stare at the sunset mesmerizingly, getting lost in the beautiful colours and sea breeze, sipping on the wine and relishing the moment of peace before the storm of food was cast upon us.
The Resort houses a pool and sea-view restaurant called High Tide and a bar called Upper Deck. Quiet nautical, right? The High Tide restaurant hosts buffets with a variety of delicacies for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians including salads, soups and Indian and Chinese cuisines along with a separate dessert station.
Although the buffet didn’t much agree with our palate, the a la carte dishes that the chef specially curated for us were lip-smacking, to say the least. who would have thought that the Roasted Pumpkin soup would make us like pumpkin? The Creamy Choco tart was risky but tasty with a good combination of sweetness and savoury. For appetizers, we also liked the Truffled Malai Brocolli, Tandoori Bharvan Mushroom, and Paneer Satay. But the star of the dinner was the main course — Sri Lankan Curry with Jasmine Rice. The flavours, texture, taste, and aroma, were all on point. Only downside? The dish is not on the menu for all yet.
Grabbing our dessert, Chocolate Indulgence, to our room, we fell asleep to the sounds of waves crashing on our big bed, hugging the comfy pillows for an early start the next day.
Yes, we checked out the gym. No, we did not exercise. The Resort has a gym and Iyãsya Spa for the guests. However, if you do want to use the spa services, make sure to reserve the slot the previous day, because it sure is jam-packed. Along with all these amenities and rooms with beach and garden views, The Resort has recently launched its new Presidential Suite which includes two master bedrooms, a living room, a dining space, a private garden and a jacuzzi that overlooks the sea.
All in all, be it with your family, friends or office colleagues, if you are looking for a place to spend a weekend but not that far from the city, The Resort is one of the perfect choices for you.