Exploring Mumbai: The Resort — a tranquil oasis at Aksa Beach

Tujhe Aksa beach ghuma du, aa chalti kya?

Since Salman Khan didn’t take us to Akasa beach, we decided to take things into our own hands and after years of living in Mumbai, we finally stepped foot on one of the most Bollywood-famous beaches of the city — Aksa beach, for the first time.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the Mumbai traffic, nestled in the quaint parts of Malad, along Aksa beach and near Madh Island stands The Resort, our stay for the weekend and the reason we could tick off this destination from our guilty Mumbaikar bucket list.