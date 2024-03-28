Bhutan launches Druk Neykor programme

Bhutan's Department of Tourism announces the launch of the Druk Neykor programme, a new tourism experience covering 108 sites and monuments in Bhutan showcasing the history, culture and spirituality of the country.

Introduced to welcome and enlighten travellers of varying ages who seek to know more about Bhutan’s unique culture and tradition. The programme first starts with tours to 16 sites within Thimphu, including the Wangditse Lhakhang, Tshelung Ney, and Talangkha Drugyel Goenpa, among others. With accommodation options easily available near the sacred sites, all the locations are accessible either by road or via a hike.