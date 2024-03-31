Up above the world so high

Friendly conversations over tea are a window to understand the cultural milieu of Wahkhen. The villagers here, without any government assistance, had constructed the entire trail, showcasing their ancestral legacy of bamboo bridge building, which evolved as a survival response to natural calamities. This harmonious balance between the Khasi tribe and nature is an intangible heritage passed down orally through generations via songs, legends and folktales. A scarcity of written records, except perhaps from the recent Forgotten Folklore project—that attempts to curate, digitise and document indigenous stories—heightens the appreciation for the legend behind this trail.

Here it goes. Once upon a time, in the faraway forested hills of the Northeast, stood a stone of unparalleled grandeur—U Mawryngkhang—meaning the ‘King of Stones’, with the ‘U’ symbolising reverence in the Khasi tradition. He reigned supreme. But then, in a rocky ‘meet cute’, he crossed paths with a stone maiden, Kthiang, and fell in love. When U Mawpator, the neighbouring king, caught wind of it, he waged a bloody battle. In that epic clash of stones, U Mawpator lost his life, and U Mawryngkhang lost his left arm but won himself a beautiful bride.

With the tantalising promise that the story’s rocks will reveal themselves on the trek, the stage is set for a three-hour adventure. After a brisk 20-minute walk towards the gushing sounds of the Wahrew River, the first bamboo bridge comes into view. While these structures may seem unsteady, stepping on to them and standing firm above the rushing water instils faith in the power of bamboo.

Beyond the river, the trail narrows and natural paths are interspersed with inclining bamboo ladders. The steady upward climb offers glimpses of the waters below. An hour into the trek, there are clear signs warning travellers that the upcoming stretch of bridge can hold not more than five persons at a time. Ahead lies the vertical Mawkhlieng Cliff with a breathtaking drop to the left. Crossing it entails navigating a two-foot-wide rickety bamboo walkway, with a vertigo-inducing precipice visible through the gaps beneath. Taking cautious steps, with the additional reassurance of leaning against the solid rock wall to the right, assures a safe passage.