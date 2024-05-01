Ahead of Buddha Purnima, here's all you need Arunachal Pradesh government transforming Dalai Lama’s escape route from Tibet

Commemorating his pursuit of freedom from Chinese control in Lhasa to his exile in India, the Arunachal Pradesh government is now looking to develop his escape trail that extends from Tsona in Tibet through Kehn-De-mani in Zemithang in Tawang district.

As per reports, the project of turning the escape trail into a spiritual tourism destination will be helmed by the public works department. The trail houses some notable tourist charms starting from the Lhasa Dwar, which signifies the point where the Dalai Lama entered India. The gate stands in proximity to the Holy Tree, which, as the legend goes, sprouted from a staff dug by the Dalai Lama himself.

Other than this worshipped relic, there is also Gorsam Chorten, one of the largest Buddhist stupas in the region where the Dalai Lama stayed for a day after entering Zemithang.

To introduce travellers to this important chapter in Tibet and India’s geopolitical relations, five monoliths will also be constructed at locations where the Dalai Lama rested overnight during the escape. Furthermore, Lumla, located in the western part of the Tawang district, which is believed to be a strategic resting point for the Kundun during the escape, will be put on the national tourism map soon. It will reportedly house a museum with artefacts related to His Holiness.

In addition, Zemithang will also be developed under the Centre’s vibrant village programme. This development, encompassing India’s concerted efforts to boost spiritual tourism, especially after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, falls under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Initiated in 2014-15, the scheme focuses on the comprehensive development of thematic circuits in the country.

The tourist destination will serve as a poignant reminder of the Dalai Lama’s grit and determination as he embarked on a perilous journey across the Himalayas on foot and horseback accompanied by his entourage. It is said that his authority was protected by the Khampas — warriors who were greatly feared even by the Maoist army.