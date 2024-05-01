Ahead of Buddha Purnima, here's all you need Arunachal Pradesh government transforming Dalai Lama’s escape route from Tibet

In his presence, hearts find solace. In his hands, the olive branch grows. In him, many find home. These words perfectly encapsulate the Dalai Lama’s spiritual leadership which, has attracted followers worldwide. It is notable that even in tumultuous times such as his thrust into exile, the bodhisattva continues to serve as a beacon of peace and compassion.
Currently residing in India’s Dharamshala, the 14th spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism was exiled following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, despite championing peace with his teachings and philosophy. It is worth noting that the same Chinese uprising was also what compelled him to assume his duties towards Tibet as the reincarnation of his predecessor in 1950.
Despite trying to mitigate the Chinese officials and reach a reconciliation between Tibet and China, the communist state wreaked havoc in Norbulingka, Lhasa. All factors, combined with reports of the Chinese plotting to kidnap the Dalai Lama, forced him to flee his governing town in 1959. He sought asylum in India and, to date, he continues to advocate for the autonomy of the Tibetan people.
Commemorating his pursuit of freedom from Chinese control in Lhasa to his exile in India, the Arunachal Pradesh government is now looking to develop his escape trail that extends from Tsona in Tibet through Kehn-De-mani in Zemithang in Tawang district.
As per reports, the project of turning the escape trail into a spiritual tourism destination will be helmed by the public works department. The trail houses some notable tourist charms starting from the Lhasa Dwar, which signifies the point where the Dalai Lama entered India. The gate stands in proximity to the Holy Tree, which, as the legend goes, sprouted from a staff dug by the Dalai Lama himself.
Other than this worshipped relic, there is also Gorsam Chorten, one of the largest Buddhist stupas in the region where the Dalai Lama stayed for a day after entering Zemithang.
To introduce travellers to this important chapter in Tibet and India’s geopolitical relations, five monoliths will also be constructed at locations where the Dalai Lama rested overnight during the escape. Furthermore, Lumla, located in the western part of the Tawang district, which is believed to be a strategic resting point for the Kundun during the escape, will be put on the national tourism map soon. It will reportedly house a museum with artefacts related to His Holiness.
In addition, Zemithang will also be developed under the Centre’s vibrant village programme. This development, encompassing India’s concerted efforts to boost spiritual tourism, especially after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, falls under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Initiated in 2014-15, the scheme focuses on the comprehensive development of thematic circuits in the country.
The tourist destination will serve as a poignant reminder of the Dalai Lama’s grit and determination as he embarked on a perilous journey across the Himalayas on foot and horseback accompanied by his entourage. It is said that his authority was protected by the Khampas — warriors who were greatly feared even by the Maoist army.
While there is no official record of the number of days the Dalai Lama was on the road, it is believed that the journey lasted for weeks and on their way to India, they met with several challenges, like extreme weather conditions and close encounters with Chinese patrols.
Upon reaching Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 31, 1959, the locals, the political officer of Tawang and five Assam Rifles extended a warm welcome to the Dalai Lama, who was then provided refuge and support by the Indian government, then led by prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Not just the immediate tourist offerings, the escape trail will also witness travellers visiting the 113-foot tall Maitreya Buddha statue expected to be erected in Buri, near the Indo-Bhutan border. Another notable attraction to learn more about the events of 1959 is the hanging bridge on the Indian side.
Tsering Lhamu, the Lumla MLA, at the time when the project was announced, shared that, apart from the trail, some areas will also be developed as adventure sites for travellers to spot the black-necked cranes that migrate to high-altitude wetlands in winter months.
Safe to say, in the coming years, Arunachal Pradesh will witness greater tourist footfall thanks to its rich cultural and sacred landmarks, in which the Dalai Lama’s tale of refuge will attain a significant and unique position.
