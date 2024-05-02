Here's all you need to know about South India’s grand chariot festivals and processions

Speaking of India’s revered temple trails one cannot overlook regions where temple bells chime and vibrant hued-decor adorn the streets — chariot festivals and processions bring together people from all walks of life.

With roads flooded by swarms of devotees, the sounds of local instruments and chants filling the air — everyone eagerly-awaits as the god/goddess exits the temple premises and takes a tour around town to witness and vanquish people’s sufferings.

Here again, the old tales and legends come alive alongside lively fairs — all celebrating faith, community and an unforgettable cultural experience. We list some of the best chariot festivals that one can witness across the year in South India.



Tiruvarur Chariot Festival, Tamil Nadu

Touted to be one of Asia’s biggest chariot festivals, the Tiruvarur chariot festival of the Thyagaraja Temple in Tamil Nadu takes place in all pomp and grandeur during the month of Chithirai (April-May). Devotees flock to Tiruvarur, which was one of the capital cities of the Cholas, to witness a day-long procession of the majestic 300-tonne chariot which houses a representation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Stay at: Mangala Heritage by LuxUnlock Private Villas, Thirupugalur (20 kms away)



Masi Festival, Tamil Nadu

Held in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, the Masi Chariot Festival takes place over a span of twelve days in March-April and features a procession where all three temple cars of Vinayagar, Swami Kumaravidangaperuman and goddesses Valli and Devyani are taken across the town’s streets. The air is filled with the holy chants of the devotees and echoes of instruments. Stay at: Anantya in the Village, Alwarthirunagari (27 kms away).

Vairamudi Festival, Karnataka

Annually held in Karnataka’s Melukote district during March-April the Vairamudi festival celebrates Lord Vishnu, the deity installed on a hill shrine. What attracts over four lakh people to the festival is the grand jatre (chariot festival) of the utsava murti (representation of the deity), which is pulled through the bustling streets. This annual spectacle brings the otherwise sleepy town to life, transforming it into a centre of faith and celebration. Stay at: Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Palace & Spa, Krishna Raja Sagara (28 kms away).



Three Chariot Festival, Karnataka

Udupi’s Sri Krishna Matha ignites with the Muru Therina Utsava, a three-chariot festival that takes place during Saptotsav, an event to celebrate the installation of Lord Krishna’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti in January. Devotees pull the Brahmaratha, Garuduratha and Mahapuja Ratha, each carrying Krishna, Mukhyaprana or the utsava murtis of Ananteshwara and Chandramouleshwara. This is usually followed by a mangalarti in the temple’s premises. Stay at: White Lotus, Maruthi Veethika Road.



Laksha Deepotsava, Karnataka

Dharmasthala shimmers during the Laksha Deepotsava, which transforms chilly winters into a radiant spectacle of lights. The festival commences with the deity of the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple being carried around the temple complex on a silver chariot twice. This is followed by days of profound religious discourses and vibrant cultural performances that complete this spectacular celebration of Lord Manjunatha in December. Stay at: Aananda Wellness And Resorts, Nidle (7 kms away).