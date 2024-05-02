Here's all you need to know about South India’s grand chariot festivals and processions

Speaking of India’s revered temple trails one cannot overlook regions where temple bells chime and vibrant hued-decor adorn the streets — chariot festivals and processions bring together people from all walks of life.
With roads flooded by swarms of devotees, the sounds of local instruments and chants filling the air — everyone eagerly-awaits as the god/goddess exits the temple premises and takes a tour around town to witness and vanquish people’s sufferings.
Here again, the old tales and legends come alive alongside lively fairs — all celebrating faith, community and an unforgettable cultural experience. We list some of the best chariot festivals that one can witness across the year in South India.
Tiruvarur Chariot Festival, Tamil Nadu
Touted to be one of Asia’s biggest chariot festivals, the Tiruvarur chariot festival of the Thyagaraja Temple in Tamil Nadu takes place in all pomp and grandeur during the month of Chithirai (April-May). Devotees flock to Tiruvarur, which was one of the capital cities of the Cholas, to witness a day-long procession of the majestic 300-tonne chariot which houses a representation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Stay at: Mangala Heritage by LuxUnlock Private Villas, Thirupugalur (20 kms away)
Masi Festival, Tamil Nadu
Held in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, the Masi Chariot Festival takes place over a span of twelve days in March-April and features a procession where all three temple cars of Vinayagar, Swami Kumaravidangaperuman and goddesses Valli and Devyani are taken across the town’s streets. The air is filled with the holy chants of the devotees and echoes of instruments. Stay at: Anantya in the Village, Alwarthirunagari (27 kms away).
Vairamudi Festival, Karnataka
Annually held in Karnataka’s Melukote district during March-April the Vairamudi festival celebrates Lord Vishnu, the deity installed on a hill shrine. What attracts over four lakh people to the festival is the grand jatre (chariot festival) of the utsava murti (representation of the deity), which is pulled through the bustling streets. This annual spectacle brings the otherwise sleepy town to life, transforming it into a centre of faith and celebration. Stay at: Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Palace & Spa, Krishna Raja Sagara (28 kms away).
Three Chariot Festival, Karnataka
Udupi’s Sri Krishna Matha ignites with the Muru Therina Utsava, a three-chariot festival that takes place during Saptotsav, an event to celebrate the installation of Lord Krishna’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti in January. Devotees pull the Brahmaratha, Garuduratha and Mahapuja Ratha, each carrying Krishna, Mukhyaprana or the utsava murtis of Ananteshwara and Chandramouleshwara. This is usually followed by a mangalarti in the temple’s premises. Stay at: White Lotus, Maruthi Veethika Road.
Laksha Deepotsava, Karnataka
Dharmasthala shimmers during the Laksha Deepotsava, which transforms chilly winters into a radiant spectacle of lights. The festival commences with the deity of the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple being carried around the temple complex on a silver chariot twice. This is followed by days of profound religious discourses and vibrant cultural performances that complete this spectacular celebration of Lord Manjunatha in December. Stay at: Aananda Wellness And Resorts, Nidle (7 kms away).
Tirupati Brahmotsavam, Andhra Pradesh
Also known as Brahma’s Utsavam is celebrated at the Venkateswara Temple in the spiritual haven of Tirumala-Tirupati. The Rathotsavam or the chariot festival, draws in a huge pool of devotees who participate in the pulling of the chariots of Lord Venkateswara and recite the holy chants of Govinda Govinda. One can witness two majestic processions helmed by a colossal chariot and a golden chariot in October. Stay at: Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Upadhyaya Nagar.
Kalpathi Chariot Festival, Kerala
This annual chariot festival of the Sri Visalakshi Sametha Sri Viswanatha Swamy temple in Palakkad, Kerala, is celebrated over a period of ten days. During the last three days of the festival, devotees offer their prayers while pulling the chariots of deities. The grand spectacle in November features six chariots from four temples in Kalpathy, with the most magnificent reserved for Lord Shiva himself. Stay at: Distrikt 9 Hotels and Resorts, Kanjikode.
Thrissur Pooram, Kerala
Thrissur Pooram, India’s grandest Pooram (an annual Hindu festival), explodes with unparalleled energy at the Vadakkunnathan Temple during April-May. The heart of the festival lies in the Kudamattom, a dazzling procession. Here, colour takes centre stage as elaborately decorated elephants, carrying men atop them, playfully compete, exchanging colourful umbrellas in a display of cultural pride and playful rivalry. Stay at: Hyatt Regency Thrissur, Civil Lines Road.
Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka
Mysuru’s vivid Dasara erupts in a dazzling procession during Navratri, known as Jamboo Savari meaning, elephant procession. Its current name was given by the British during the colonial era and has stuck ever since. Horses prance, elephants trumpet and performers weave their magic, all honouring the victory of good over evil under the watchful gaze of the goddess Chamundeshwari. While the palace comes alive with fairy lights, tourists arrive in the city from all corners of the world to get a glimpse of the royals and festivities in October. Stay at: Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Mysore, MG Road.
Thiruvonam Procession
Kerala’s annual harvest festival, Onam, explodes in a parade fit for a king. Caparisoned elephants, adorned like royalty, lead the way. Their majestic steps are accompanied by the rhythmic pulse of chenda drums and the captivating performances of folk artists. The procession begins in August in Thripunithura, Kochi and goes on to grace towns like Kidangara, Thiruvalla and Aarattupuzha before reaching the Aranmula temple on the auspicious morning of Thiruvonam. Stay at: Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Mulavukad.
Kanda Sashti Festival, Tamil Nadu
This six-day festival takes place in the temple town of Palani, Tamil Nadu. On the last day of the festival, which is also known as the sashti day, the idol of Lord Murugan along with Valli and Deivanai is taken out on a grand procession. On this day, in January, the utsava deity Chinnakumarar kills four asuras at four different corners of the hill and then makes a return to his heavenly abode. Visakka’s The Amethyst Hotel Palani, Udumalaipettai Main Road.
Attukal Pongala, Kerala
This Kerala festival is one for the books, for it is a women-led festival that was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest annual gathering of women. Held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, this ten-day extravaganza explodes with colour. Floats adorned with illuminations and festoons light up the streets, accompanied by displays of cultural art forms. This empowering festival usually falls in February or March. Stay at: Hycinth Hotels, Manorama Road.
Bonalu, Telangana
Telangana’s famous annual festival, Bonalu, honours goddess Mahakali in July. A ghatam (copper pot) is taken into procession when the festival begins and the same ritual is followed till the very last day. Women carry the Ghatam, which usually contains cooked rice and milk, on their heads. This, along with a Bonam of bangles and sarees is offered to the mother goddess at various temples across the state. Stay at: Taj Falaknuma Palace, Engine Bowli, Hyderabad.
Mahamaham, Tamil Nadu
Looked at as the South Indian equivalent of the infamous Kumbh Mela, Mahamaham takes place in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam once in twelve years in February. What attracts devotees from all over the country is the theerthavaari, where the deities of Lord Shiva and Ambal are brought in a procession to the four corners of the 20-acre Mahamaham tank. Coupled with street fairs and cultural performances, the festival is definitely worth the wait. Stay at: Mantra Koodam – CGH Earth, Bagavathapuram Main Road.
