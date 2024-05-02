India’s first astro tourism campaign announced

Scheduled to commence in early June at George Everest, Mussoorie, Nakshatra Sabha will run until mid-2025, offering a series of immersive events at various locations throughout Uttarakhand.

These events will cover potential dark sky sites in districts such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Chamoli, in addition to seminars and webinars with experts.

This initiative aims to bring together astronomy enthusiasts, adventurers and travellers from across the globe to witness the beauty of the cosmos.