Jahnvi Kapoor to open doors to Sridevi’s Chennai home on International Mother’s Day

Even years after her mother’s passing, Janhvi Kapoor (her elder daughter) remains deeply connected to her mother’s legacy as she holds dear memories of her childhood spent in this house. This International Mother’s Day, Janhvi is ready to share a part of that legacy with the world by opening the doors of their family’s estate to guests.

“This home holds countless memories with my beloved family. My most cherished memories are of summers spent with my family at our Chennai home. It’s been our little coastal secret, until now. Be among the first to step into our haven and make some memories of your own. My family means so much to me and you will see that throughout our home,” Janhvi Kapoor reveals.