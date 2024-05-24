Madhya Pradesh is on a museum high!

In a historic move, Madhya Pradesh is all set to open doors to its first-ever City Museum in Bhopal. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is setting up the Bhopal City Museum in the left wing of Moti Mahal.

This project, a unique endeavour by the Tourism Board, aims to create a Tourist Interpretation Centre and Citizen Engagement Centre for heritage and culture enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the right wing of Moti Mahal will house the mahapratapi Raja Bhoj Sangrahalaya, also a museum.

Highlighting the significance of Moti Mahal as a heritage site in Bhopal, the proposed museum will feature 11 galleries focusing on the rich history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh, covering the historical and geographical context of the region, the Bhopal district and the formation of the city.

This highly anticipated tourist destination will showcase a rich tapestry of the region’s history and culture. Visitors can expect a collection of prehistoric rock paintings, stone tools, archaeological finds, stamps, the attire of kings and queens from Bhopal and surrounding areas, ancient sculptures, temple remains and exquisite art from the Bhopal Nawab period. Modern technology will be utilised to create an engaging and informative experience for all age groups.