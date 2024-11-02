Kerala continues to enchant travellers with its new offerings

I f you’re planning a trip to Kerala, several recent developments make it even more enticing. Whether you’re drawn to nature, cultural festivals or eco-friendly tourism, Kerala offers new experiences to elevate your journey.

Nestled near the meeting point of the Meenachilar and Kodular rivers, the village of Malarikkal in Kottayam transforms into a stunning pink landscape each September due to the blooming of water lilies. These exquisite flowers, which hold cultural significance as the national flower of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, represent beauty and grace. The Malarikkal Water Lily Festival is an annual celebration of this breathtaking natural phenomenon, covering approximately 2,500 acres of paddy fields across the J Block and Thiruvaykkari polders of the village. The water lily season occurs between September and October, right at the close of the monsoon. The best time to visit and take in this spectacle is from 6 am to 10 am, as the flowers begin to wilt later in the morning. Visitors are also treated to boat rides that allow them to glide through the rivers, surrounded by pink, white and crimson blooms, with occasional glimpses of blue and white water lilies.