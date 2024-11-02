Plan your safari: Updates on India’s wildlife sanctuaries and reserves

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has once again opened its gates to tourists after the annual monsoon closure. However, visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the park’s famed cheetahs, imported from Namibia and South Africa, will need to wait a little longer. The reopening of Kuno National Park was delayed this year due to unusually heavy rainfall. Now, with the park ready to welcome visitors, hopes are high that the cheetahs will soon be roaming freely in their new habitat.