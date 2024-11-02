Plan your safari: Updates on India’s wildlife sanctuaries and reserves

Tadoba National Park is gearing up to introduce the world’s first-ever ropeway safari, offering a unique and eco-friendly way to explore its diverse wildlife. This innovative project will take visitors on a serene journey through the park’s dense forest, providing panoramic views of the landscape and wildlife from above. Designed to minimise disturbance to animals on the ground, the ropeway promises an immersive experience, allowing guests to spot wildlife from various angles without disrupting the natural habitat below.
The new attraction was inaugurated by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma last week. Covering 30 hectares and featuring a 7 km route, the safari was developed to promote wildlife conservation and tourism in the state. As part of the event, Bhajanlal also named two tiger cubs born at the park, calling the female ‘Skandi’ and the male ‘Bheem.’ This initiative is part of broader efforts to raise awareness about tiger conservation and afforestation projects in Rajasthan.
The MP Government has informed that it has completed its preparations for the reintroduction of the cheetahs named Agni and Vaayu from Africa Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradhesh’s Chenpuriya. This sanctuary is set to become the second home for cheetahs in India, after the Kuno National Park.
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has once again opened its gates to tourists after the annual monsoon closure. However, visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the park’s famed cheetahs, imported from Namibia and South Africa, will need to wait a little longer. The reopening of Kuno National Park was delayed this year due to unusually heavy rainfall. Now, with the park ready to welcome visitors, hopes are high that the cheetahs will soon be roaming freely in their new habitat.
The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has recently designated Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve as Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ). Located in the Changlang and Lohit districts of Arunachal Pradesh, these areas now benefit from enhanced protection aimed at conserving their unique landscapes and rich biodiversity.