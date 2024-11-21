Natural healing hot springs in India

India is home to several hot water springs that have both natural and therapeutic significance. These hot springs, often located in serene and remote parts of the country, are not only marvels of nature but also have a rich cultural and historical importance. They attract pilgrims, tourists and wellness enthusiasts seeking their healing properties and soothing warmth.

One of the most famous hot water springs in India is Tattapani, located in Himachal Pradesh. Tattapani, situated along the banks of the Sutlej River, is renowned for its sulfur-rich waters, which are believed to have therapeutic benefits for ailments such as joint pain, skin diseases and stress-related conditions. The name "Tattapani" itself translates to "hot water" in Hindi, a direct reference to the naturally heated springs that can be found here.

In the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the Moku Hot Springs offer a similar blend of natural beauty and healing. These springs are nestled in the scenic hills of the state and are frequented by visitors seeking relief from various health issues. The mineral-rich waters of Moku are considered to have rejuvenating properties and the surrounding landscape adds to the tranquility of the experience.

Another significant hot spring in India is the Manikaran Hot Springs, located in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Manikaran is known for its sacred significance and is a popular pilgrimage site for Hindus and Sikhs. The hot springs here are believed to have been blessed by Lord Shiva and the water temperature in some areas reaches up to 80°C (176°F). Pilgrims bathe in the springs for spiritual and health benefits and many also use the hot water to cook food in traditional ways, a unique experience offered by this location.

In the state of Bihar, there is the Bodhgaya Hot Springs, near the famous Buddhist pilgrimage site of Bodh Gaya. These springs are known for their soothing warmth, providing comfort to visitors after long hours of meditation or travel. The springs here are said to have healing properties, particularly for aches and muscle pains and they offer a peaceful respite for those seeking spiritual solace.

In Uttarakhand, the Deo Tal Hot Springs in the Chamoli district are located at an altitude of about 2,200 meters and are another well-known site. These springs, surrounded by dense forests and mountains, are not only a source of relief for weary travellers but also a symbol of the state’s natural beauty.