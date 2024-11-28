Five Reasons why you should book tickets for The Hills Festival in Meghalaya

Artistic Pursuits

The immersive art installations all over the venue are designed to evoke awe and wonder in the audience. These installations are a reflection of the festival, Meghalaya’s tradition and a convergence of nature and imagination.

Adventures Calling

If you want to camp and engage in adventurous activities in the serene locales of Meghalaya then you should not miss out on the Festival. Stay close to nature in cosy tents, and breath the fresh air as its enchants you.

In the Air!

You do not need to visit Turkey for a hot air balloon adventure. Book your tickets to Meghalaya and hop onto a hot air balloon. Check out a panoramic view of the festival grounds and the breathtaking beauty of the adjoining hills.