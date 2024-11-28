Five Reasons why you should book tickets for The Hills Festival in Meghalaya

In an attempt to showcase Meghalaya’s rich culture – heritage, arts and culinary- Ridalang Tariang and Sahil Majaw were the brains behind the now famous The Hills Festival. The fifth edition of this festival supported by Meghalaya Tourism is all slated to take place on December 6 and 7 (1 pm onwards) at the Umiam, Umbir Village.
Musical Extravaganza
Not one but two music stages await you at the festival- The Hills Live Stage and the Electronic Hills Stage. From Mumbai –based rapper Yashraj to Khasi folk band Mookhuri and many more local, national and international artistes will be present to make sure you are completely entertained.
Culinary Fortunes
Lead by Chef Nambie Jessica Marak with Ridalang Tariand and Team Roma Eatery, the The Forage Aisle will give you an unforgettable culinary experience. Check out how local ingredients and freshest seasonal produce finds its way on to your plate here. The Sunrise Hillsfeast also provides a platform to 20+ food entrepreneurs to showcase their talents.
Artistic Pursuits
The immersive art installations all over the venue are designed to evoke awe and wonder in the audience. These installations are a reflection of the festival, Meghalaya’s tradition and a convergence of nature and imagination.
Adventures Calling
If you want to camp and engage in adventurous activities in the serene locales of Meghalaya then you should not miss out on the Festival. Stay close to nature in cosy tents, and breath the fresh air as its enchants you.
In the Air!
You do not need to visit Turkey for a hot air balloon adventure. Book your tickets to Meghalaya and hop onto a hot air balloon. Check out a panoramic view of the festival grounds and the breathtaking beauty of the adjoining hills.