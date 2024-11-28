Indulge explores this peaceful South Goa resort on Betalbatim beach

Culinary cravings

From the morning breakfast with a view to calling it a night under the stars with soulful live music, Beleza By The Beach provides the best culinary experience to its patrons. We had our plates full with warm eggs from the live counters, freshly baked cakes and muffins and not to mention the creamiest scrambled eggs, juiciest sausages and wholesome baked beans at Tentaçaõ, the inhouse restaurant. While we gorged on a delicious breakfast, the view unfolded in front of us was that of the lush green paddy fields with a hearty sunshine and some rare spotting of colourful butterflies and birds. For a quick lunch in between our hectic schedules we stopped for some warm dimsums and a refreshingly energetic gin-based cocktail Purple haze.

If you want to laze around with a book or play foosball, make a stop at Pavilhão. With delectable ice-cream and light bites, you also get the opportunity to indulge in some last minute souvenirs for home in this café-cum-relaxing area. Alternately, the Paddy Bar offered us some exclusive range of wines, beers, cocktails, and local spirits made by the expert bartenders that let us unwind at our own pace.

What we felt as the best dining experience of them all was the Nazaré, overlooking the beach. We would recommend paying a visit here ideally during the evening to catch the best views and dine under the sky. The live music, dim lights, and outdoor seating was a portkey to another dimension altogether. We picked up our choice of dinner from their vast multi-cuisine menu, but what we can vouch for are their delectable desserts like Double chocolate brownies. Upon special request private dining can also be arranged.