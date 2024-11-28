Indulge explores this peaceful South Goa resort on Betalbatim beach

If unwinding at the end of the year is on your to-do list, or trying to go for a digital detox amidst nature is a resolution for your next trip, then take a cue from our recent visit to Beleza By The Beach. Nestled in a cosy nook of South Goa by the Betalbatim Beach, this luxurious hotel owned by Bhavana Bahl Talwar and Raghav Bahl, instantly transported us to a forest, right from the reception, which gave off Balinese vibes with cute water fountain sculptures to the 100+ rooms that have been constructed in the shape of spacious bungalows. The recently developed wing also accommodates in-room pools with each suite. And did we tell you about the private beach?
In shades of Goa
Upon entering our suite, what caught our attention was how the interiors reflected the heritage of Goa in a contrast to subtle and vibrant shades. The rooms were done in white but the contrasting colourful sofa linens and cushions matched the vibrancy of the place in addition to the animal or bird motifs all over. Complete with all the usual amenities, the room, vanity and bath were spacious and perfect for a family visit or a corporate stopover. Furthermore, a small attached porch gave us the opportunity to sit amidst nature and sip a hot cuppa until it was time to take a walk around this peaceful place, tucked away from the maddening humdrum of city life. Interestingly the hotel has its own organic farming grounds. It composts the wastes in the locality, making it a sustainable approach in numerous ways.
Amidst the waves
After taking a short walk around the resort, we reached our most awaited destination of the day, the Betalbatim Beach. What surprised us was how minimally it was populated, letting the actual beauty of the Arabian Sea sunset thrive in all glory. The sky, a multi-hue of orange, blues, purple, and yellow, was straight out of a picturesque painting, while the wet sands made us go on a treasure hunt leaving us to find gems like crabs and sea shells. We even spotted a few furry friends trotting along the sea line as well as people posing for the quintessential Goa selfies and groupfies.
Culinary cravings
From the morning breakfast with a view to calling it a night under the stars with soulful live music, Beleza By The Beach provides the best culinary experience to its patrons. We had our plates full with warm eggs from the live counters, freshly baked cakes and muffins and not to mention the creamiest scrambled eggs, juici- From the morning breakfast with a view to calling it a night under the stars with soulful live music, Beleza By The Beach provides the best culinary experience to its patrons. We had our plates full with warm eggs from the live counters, freshly baked cakes and muffins and not to mention the creamiest scrambled eggs, juiciest sausages and wholesome baked beans at Tentaçaõ, the inhouse restaurant. While we gorged on a delicious breakfast, the view unfolded in front of us was that of the lush green paddy fields with a hearty sunshine and some rare spotting of colourful butterflies and birds. For a quick lunch in between our hectic schedules we stopped for some warm dimsums and a refreshingly energetic gin-based cocktail Purple haze.
If you want to laze around with a book or play foosball, make a stop at Pavilhão. With delectable ice-cream and light bites, you also get the opportunity to indulge in some last minute souvenirs for home in this café-cum-relaxing area. Alternately, the Paddy Bar offered us some exclusive range of wines, beers, cocktails, and local spirits made by the expert bartenders that let us unwind at our own pace.
What we felt as the best dining experience of them all was the Nazaré, overlooking the beach. We would recommend paying a visit here ideally during the evening to catch the best views and dine under the sky. The live music, dim lights, and outdoor seating was a portkey to another dimension altogether. We picked up our choice of dinner from their vast multi-cuisine menu, but what we can vouch for are their delectable desserts like Double chocolate brownies. Upon special request private dining can also be arranged.
Morning glory
The mornings in South Goa are serene and peaceful. While the families out for morning walks, vendors drive through the serpentine roads with their fresh produce, and institutional buses ply to take the enthusiastic children to schools, Beleza by the Beach can organise an intriguing activity for you, birdwatching trail with local environment enthusiast Shiva. Not only did we spot birds like White-breasted kingfisher, Brahmini kite, Crimson rose butterfly, Fork-tailed drongo and more, we navigated our way through the roads to wet paddy fields in search of different species of birds, butterflies, and plants. His guidance left us slightly wiser.
For those who are conscious about their fitness or want to get rid of those extra calories can either hit the state-of--the-art gym or the pool. And if you want to channel your inner zen mode, then let the experts take over and relax at the calming Espaço Divino Spa, which offers various treatments, including Ayurvedic and couple massages. The meditative ambience of the spa takes the stress off the body.
Around town
While the resort is essentially a place to relax and rejuvenate, there is still scope for a quick tour of the place. You may take a walk near the grounds or enter the city to admire the colonial and Portuguese-style houses. We even spotted the ruins of the Camara Municipal de Salcete. The tourist board placed nearby gave an overview of the structure that makes it easier for onlookers to know about its history.
The roads are dotted with churches and you can pick up curios from the local market. Book lovers can pay a quick visit to The Dogear’s Bookshop and browse through their collection of local and national publications, new releases, second-hand books, and a range of stationeries.
We also recommend visiting the Goa Chitra Museum which boasts a large collection of artifacts by artist-curator-restorer Victor Hugo Gomes. The museum is divided in three parts—Chitra, which is an evolution of Goan life; Chakra, a take on transportation and Kruti, which delves deep into the Portuguese lifestyle.
Luxury dining at its best
Visiting JUJU from the house of Beleza by the Beach is a mandate. This fine diner located less than a kilometre away from the resort is helmed by Chef Abhijit Khandual and is a paradise for reimagined Indian cuisine with a touch of global flavours. We chose from an exotic array of tapas and mains, including Betel mussels, Haleem toastadas with sour cream and salsa, Nadru kebabs, and Pandi pork chops. The delightful cocktails accompanying the food won our hearts with a curation of Indian flavours. Taking the local mukhwas to an elevated level was the Betels paan mukhwas while the fruity flavours of apricot and apple were all prominent in the Pahadi sour inspired by the notes of Himachal.
Our take?
We recommend Beleza by The Beach with its sprawling views and relaxing ambience for a family vacation or tour with friends. The private beach is an added luxury along with all its superior amenities. It is easily accessible and the staff are quite accommodating with bright smiles to make your day. The hotel has well-kept lawns for social gatherings and weddings.