International Coffee Day 2024: Three off-beat spots in India you need to visit to experience coffee at its best!

As we celebrate International Coffee Day today, it goes without saying how coffee has become an important aspect of our lives. Currently, in India, we are witnessing a rising trend of more people experimenting with coffee. This does not come as a surprise as we have ample plantations across the country that specialise in coffee. Therefore, we bring you three such spots in the country where you can experience this concoction at its best!
Madhu Agro Plantation
Madhu Agro Plantation is a relatively new plantation located in the tribal region of Koraput district, Odisha and the mountainous landscape of the Eastern Ghats. The Madhu Agro Plantation grows both commodity and specialty coffee, however at the moment, they prioritise the sustainability of the environment while concentrating on their specialty coffees. On the farm, vermicomposting is an essential component of the farming cycle, and all of the coffee is produced under shade. By doing this, they keep the soil moist and help preserve its integrity without using additional water or chemical fertilizers. In addition, the farm features two artificial ponds designed to hold rainfall during the summer.
Elkhill Estates
This group of eight coffee estates is situated in the Kodagu (Coorg) district in Karnataka. Historically, Coorg is considered one of India’s best coffee-growing regions, with the British introducing the crop in 1854. Situated in the core Robusta growing zone in the Coorg district, the eight estates at Elkhill, spread across 1,008 hectares, produce 750 tonnes of high-quality coffees, including specialty coffees, exporting over 50% of their production to the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.
Shevaroy Hills
Located in Yercaud, Tamil Nadu, with an impressive elevation of 1500 metres above sea level and the temperature usually ranging between 15 to 25 degrees celsius, it has the apt climate required to produce high-quality Arabica beans. The locals here are very experienced in cultivating the best coffee that is sure to impress national and international buyers who are interested in securing high-quality beans.
