International Coffee Day 2024: Try these 6 unique and flavourful coffee recipes

Crunchy and creamy are the two words to describe a perfect macaron. This International Coffee Day, make a stack of these desserts inspired by the recipe by Sana Gugnani, founder, Revenir.

Ingredients:

For the shells

· Almond powder 75g

· Icing Sugar 75g

· Egg white (1) 22g

· Water 19g

· Castor Sugar 75g

· Egg white (2) 22g

For the filling

· Cream 130g

· Instant Coffee powder 2g

· Dark chocolate 100g

· Butter 22g

· Almond liqueur 5g

· Roasted Coffee bean 2g

Method:

For the shells

· Pre heat oven to 150c.

· Sift almond powder and icing sugar to make a homogeneous mixture with no lumps.

· Take egg white 2 in a clean bowl.

· Take castor sugar and water in a pan. Cook to 120c . While this is cooking to 120c , you can start whipping the egg white when it’s 117-118c .

· When 120c , slowly start pouring in the egg white while you continue to whip it till stiff peak to make an Italian Meringue .

· Take egg white 1 and add food gel colour of your choice and mix with the almond powder mix .

· Add half meringue to this and start mixing to create a homogeneous mixture free of bubbles.

· Add rest of the meringue and fold to ribbon stage.

· At this point we have to be really careful to not deflate the batter too much .

· Pipe the batter on tray prepared with silicon mat. Approx 4 cm diameter macarons.

· Rest for half an hour.

· Bake at 150c for 25 min.

· Once a little cool , remove from mat.

· For the shells, check the sizes and pair them up accordingly.

For the filling

· Heat cream and add coffee bean. Infuse for an hour .

· Heat the infusion and strain into another pan.

· Add instant coffee powder , mix and add to melted dark chocolate.

· Add butter and then hand blend. Add liqueur and hand blend again.

· Rest in fridge

· Pipe on the macaron shells. Close them and rest in fridge for minimum 12 hrs.