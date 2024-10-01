International Coffee Day 2024: Try these 6 unique and flavourful coffee recipes

From your morning dose of refreshment to versatile flavours in desserts and mains, Coffee can be moulded in any form. On the occasion of International Coffee Day, here's six experts sharing their recipes of making unique and flavourful
Try this Kappi & Cacao Rice Pudding by Saurabh Das, founder and chef Craft of Food 2.0. Its velvety creaminess is sure to woo you over in every bite.
Ingredients:
· Milk 250 mL
· Cream 50g
· Sugar 20g
· Vanilla Bean- A small part
· Cooked Rice 100g
· Milk Chocolate 50g
· Coffee Decoction 20mL
· Saffron 2-3 Strands
Method:
· Heat milk and cream to a boil in a saucepan.
· Add sugar and vanilla bean.
· Once the sugar gets dissolved, remove the vanilla bean.
· Simmer it.
· Stir cooked rice in milk mixture and make it hot
· Remove the pot from the flame and add milk chocolate and coffee decoction.
· Continue to simmer until the milk chocolate melts.
· Once the mixture has thickened, remove from flame.
· Divide the pudding in ramekins
· It should be served cold.
Crunchy and creamy are the two words to describe a perfect macaron. This International Coffee Day, make a stack of these desserts inspired by the recipe by Sana Gugnani, founder, Revenir.
Ingredients:
For the shells
· Almond powder 75g
· Icing Sugar 75g
· Egg white (1) 22g
· Water 19g
· Castor Sugar 75g
· Egg white (2) 22g
For the filling
· Cream 130g
· Instant Coffee powder 2g
· Dark chocolate 100g
· Butter 22g
· Almond liqueur 5g
· Roasted Coffee bean 2g
Method:
For the shells
· Pre heat oven to 150c.
· Sift almond powder and icing sugar to make a homogeneous mixture with no lumps.
· Take egg white 2 in a clean bowl.
· Take castor sugar and water in a pan. Cook to 120c . While this is cooking to 120c , you can start whipping the egg white when it’s 117-118c .
· When 120c , slowly start pouring in the egg white while you continue to whip it till stiff peak to make an Italian Meringue .
· Take egg white 1 and add food gel colour of your choice and mix with the almond powder mix .
· Add half meringue to this and start mixing to create a homogeneous mixture free of bubbles.
· Add rest of the meringue and fold to ribbon stage.
· At this point we have to be really careful to not deflate the batter too much .
· Pipe the batter on tray prepared with silicon mat. Approx 4 cm diameter macarons.
· Rest for half an hour.
· Bake at 150c for 25 min.
· Once a little cool , remove from mat.
· For the shells, check the sizes and pair them up accordingly.
For the filling
· Heat cream and add coffee bean. Infuse for an hour .
· Heat the infusion and strain into another pan.
· Add instant coffee powder , mix and add to melted dark chocolate.
· Add butter and then hand blend. Add liqueur and hand blend again.
· Rest in fridge
· Pipe on the macaron shells. Close them and rest in fridge for minimum 12 hrs.
While ginger tea is commonstance, now's the time to try out this Dry Ginger Coffee recipe by SK Amal Islam, Executive Chef at Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond. This fusion spiced coffee helps improve digestion and boosts immunity. It is a good beverage to sip during the winters while sunbathing at your favourite spots.
Ingredients:
· Water – 2 ½ glasses
· Dry Ginger Powder – 1 ½ tsp
· Pepper Powder – 1 tsp (freshly ground for better flavor)
· Crushed Coriander Seeds – 1 Tbsp (freshly crushed)
· Cumin Seeds – ¼ tsp
· Jaggery – to taste
· Tulsi (basil) Leaves – a handful
· Ajwain leaves (optional) – 4 leaves
· Instant Coffee Powder – ¾ tsp
Method:
· In a saucepan, add water and all the ingredients except the instant coffee powder. (If using regular coffee powder, add it at this stage.)
· Cover the pan and bring the mixture to a rapid boil. As it boils, a wonderful aroma will fill the air. Simmer the mixture for a few more minutes to extract all the flavors.
· Turn off the flame and mix in the instant coffee powder.
· Strain the coffee into cups and enjoy your hot, aromatic, and health-boosting dry ginger coffee.
Sonali Lakhotia and Devansh Chhinkwani, co-founders and brew heads of Potboiler share the unique recipe of Coffee Colada which displays the versatility of the beverage. Try this mood lifter soon!
Ingredients:
· 60g pineapple juice
· 60g coconut milk
· 60g coffee concentrate (prepared using a moka pot or cold brew), or 2.5 tsp instant coffee
· powder
· 6-7 ice cubes
· Lemongrass for garnish
Method:
· Fill a cocktail shaker with 6-7 ice cubes.
· Add pineapple juice, coconut milk, and coffee concentrate (or instant coffee powder).
· Shake well until all the ingredients are combined and chilled.
· Strain the mixture into a tall glass.
· Garnish with a fresh stalk of lemongrass for a tropical touch.
· Enjoy your refreshing Coffee Colada!
Relaxing at a house party or chilling with friends, pour yourself some home-made Affogato martini, taking inspiration from the wide selections from Butterfly High.
Ingredients:
· 30ml bourbon whiskey
· 15ml amaro
· 15ml Kahlua
· Brown sugar
· Vanilla gelato
· Glassware:Martini glass
· Garnish:Coffee beans
Method:
· Mix bourbon, amaro, and Kahlua with a dash of brown sugar.
· Pour into a martini glass and top with vanilla gelato.
· Garnish with coffee beans.
If you love brownies, then we bet you cannot stop at one bite of this Almond Prune Brownie shared by Gautam Mehrishi, corporate executive chef, Club Mahindra.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup (120g) all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter (melted)
• 3/4 cup (150g) granulated sugar
• 2 large eggs
• 1/4 cup (60ml) brewed Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee (cooled)
• 1/4 cup (60ml) almond milk
• 1/4 cup (50g) prune paste (puree prunes with a little hot water until smooth)
• 1/2 cup (100g) dark chocolate (chopped or chips)
• 1/4 cup (25g) cocoa powder
• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1/4 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp baking powder
• 1/4 cup (30g) chopped almonds (optional, for topping)
Instructions:
· Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 175°C. Grease and line an 8x8-inch (20x20 cm) baking pan with parchment paper, allowing some overhang for easy removal.
· Melt chocolate and butter: In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter and dark chocolate together in short bursts, stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.
· Mix wet ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, brewed Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, almond milk, and prune paste until smooth.
· Combine wet and dry: Gradually mix the melted chocolate and butter mixture into the wet ingredients, stirring until combined.
· Add dry ingredients: Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking powder, gently folding everything together until the batter is smooth and no lumps remain.
· Pour into the pan: Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Optionally, sprinkle the chopped almonds on top for added texture and flavor.
· Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Be careful not to overbake, as you want a fudgy consistency.
· Cool and serve: Let the brownies cool completely in the pan before lifting them out using the parchment paper. Cut into squares and enjoy!