Kolkata gets its newest luxury hotel near the airport

If you are visiting Kolkata for a short stay, a transit stay or just want to escape from the humdrums of the city and opt for a staycation, then here’s one more option added to your list. Soot by O2 is the city’s newest luxury hotel, located right near the airport that is all set to welcoming you. It was recently inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries by Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta who also unveiled the Durga Puja special menu on the occasion.