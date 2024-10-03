Kolkata gets its newest luxury hotel near the airport

If you are visiting Kolkata for a short stay, a transit stay or just want to escape from the humdrums of the city and opt for a staycation, then here’s one more option added to your list. Soot by O2 is the city’s newest luxury hotel, located right near the airport that is all set to welcoming you. It was recently inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries by Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta who also unveiled the Durga Puja special menu on the occasion.
This luxurious four-star hotel has 110 elegantly decked rooms with all basic amenities. It also has a spacious spa and gym for its patrons. Dining is a versatile affair with Venezia, its 56-seater multi-cuisine restaurant; Caffeine, its 56-seater café; The Drunken Monkey, a 120-seater English-style pub; and Aire, the rooftop pool bar. It also accommodates functions and corporate events with three banquet halls- Vcitoria, Aurum and Olive.
What: Soot by O2
Where: 641, VIP Road, Ramkrishna Pally, Kaikhali