Souvenirs from the Sinhala countryside

Now, the perk of being invited by SriLankan Airlines is that you get the best of the best services and even though our journey from Bengaluru to Sri Lanka was a short one, travelling in business class was an experience in itself. With more than enough space to stretch your legs and experience mouth-watering delicacies, we travelled in style.

The flight was squeaky clean and the seats were very comfortable. With a glass of wine and a hearty meal, we didn’t realise when we fell asleep. After the quick nap, since Colombo is just two-hours away, it was time for touch down and the first thing we noticed once we stepped out of the airport was how similar Ceylon (its erstwhile name) was to our very own Kerala. We waited quite sometime to find our chauffeur, but thankfully we met him before dreadful thoughts made their way to our minds. We then made our way to destination one: Cinnamon Grand Colombo — the first of the properties we were staying in. For the rest of the night, we just caught up on some much needed sleep.