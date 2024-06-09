Exploring Galle: From forts to culinary delights in Sri Lanka's coastal town

Building it up: Galle’s British and Dutch colonial architecture exhibit similar order and symmetry. The Dutch, adept in masonry, favoured stone and brick over the British wooden bungalows. Their architectural adaptations are visible in tropical locations featuring broad eaves, internal courtyards, and colonnaded verandas for ventilation and shade. The Dutch’s gambrel roof, concealing living space to avoid building taxes on multiple stories, is a sneaky story in itself.

Epic Cure for Hunger: This ancient fort city anchors a gastronomic hub teeming with a diverse array of top-tier dining establishments, laid-back pizzerias, and quaint cafes dotting its historic narrow cobblestone streets. In tandem, intimate family-owned eateries proudly present time-honoured recipes safeguarded and shared across generations. Further enriching the scene, an emerging collection of bars and cosy taverns are shaping Galle into a focal point of the island’s dynamic cocktail culture.