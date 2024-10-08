Top five Himalayan treks to experience stunning autumn colours

Himalayan treks in autumn are a magical experience. The mountains come alive with rich shades of gold and red, and the crisp air feels refreshing as you hike. The skies are clear, offering stunning views of towering peaks, and the trails are peaceful, with fewer trekkers around. It's the perfect time to explore, surrounded by nature’s beauty in full display, and to find a quiet moment of connection with the mountains before winter sets in. Here are the best Himalayan treks during autumn.
1. Buran Ghati
Every trek has its breathtaking moments, but also sections that, may fall short. Yet, on the Buran Ghati trek, even the most discerning eye will struggle to find any flaws. From start to finish, this trek offers nothing but awe. It's as if all the highlights of Himalayan treks have been seamlessly combined into one perfect journey. The trail ascends from Janglik into dense, captivating forests before exploding into the stunning Dayara meadows, where trekkers often pause, mesmerised by the view.
Just when you think the meadows are behind you, the trail continues through lush forests and meadows en route to Litham. Then comes the Dunda campsite, offering not only alpine beauty but also the excitement of the climb ahead. On the other side of the pass, the Barua village greets you with its old-world charm, reminiscent of Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings, with its quaint houses, fruit trees, and narrow lanes, creating a world unto itself.
2. Kauri pass
Kuari pass is a dream come true for mountain enthusiasts, offering endless views of India's most majestic peaks right from the start. It also provides one of the clearest views of Mt. Nanda Devi, the highest mountain in the country. Beyond the stunning vistas, Kuari pass is an almost perfect trek. You travel through ancient oak and rhododendron forests, and just as you get used to the leafy canopy, the trail opens into expansive meadows. This constant shift in scenery keeps the trek exciting.
The campsites are equally breathtaking, whether you're in the forests of Chitrakantha or the Khullara meadow under the shadow of Mt. Dronagiri, each spot leaves you in awe. For first-timers in the Himalayas, Kuari Pass is the ideal trek, seemingly designed to introduce beginners to the beauty of the mountains.
3. Sandakphu
The Sandakphu Phalut trek is truly one-of-a-kind, offering the awe-inspiring sight of four of the world's tallest peaks while blending the beauty of nature with rich cultural experiences. From Phalut, you'll gaze upon the Everest cluster to your left, which includes Lhotse and Makalu, the world's fourth and fifth-highest mountains. This unique view of these three towering giants is an unforgettable experience.
On your right, the "Sleeping Buddha" massif is even more striking, resembling a human figure lying down. The crown jewel of this formation is Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world, standing tall and commanding attention. Waking up to the Sleeping Buddha from our Sabalgram campsite is a deeply emotional moment, often moving trekkers to tears. But what comes with it is a chance to observe a rare culture, a bamboo and rhododendron forest like no other, and sunrises and sunsets no one has ever seen.
4. Chandrashila
The Chandrashila summit offers a vantage point, unlike any other trek, providing what may be the most spectacular mountain views in the Indian Himalayas. It's a visual feast, so overwhelming that it’s hard to take in all at once—an experience that remains unforgettable for many trekkers. From the summit, the panorama unfolds with the Gangotri range to your left, showcasing peaks like Mt Thalaysagar, Kedarnath, Kedar Dome, Mandani Parbat, and Janhukut, with the towering Chaukhamba right in front—all rising above 7,000 meters.
To your right, Gauri Parbat, Hathi Parbat, and Dunagiri stand tall. Straight ahead, against the skyline, is the majestic Mt Nanda Devi, India's highest peak, often leaving trekkers in awe. As if that wasn’t enough, to the right of Mt Nanda Devi are the stunning summits of Mt Nanda Ghunti and Mt Trishul, two of the country’s most beautiful peaks.
5. Goechala
The biggest reason to do the Goechala trek is the grand views of the big mountains you see. You don’t just see one summit — the Kanchenjunga — but 14 other big summits. That’s a lot for any trek — especially as close to the eyes as on the Goechala trek. It is no wonder that trekkers consider Goechala to be the closest to the big mountain treks of Nepal.