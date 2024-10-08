Top five Himalayan treks to experience stunning autumn colours

Every trek has its breathtaking moments, but also sections that, may fall short. Yet, on the Buran Ghati trek, even the most discerning eye will struggle to find any flaws. From start to finish, this trek offers nothing but awe. It's as if all the highlights of Himalayan treks have been seamlessly combined into one perfect journey. The trail ascends from Janglik into dense, captivating forests before exploding into the stunning Dayara meadows, where trekkers often pause, mesmerised by the view.

Just when you think the meadows are behind you, the trail continues through lush forests and meadows en route to Litham. Then comes the Dunda campsite, offering not only alpine beauty but also the excitement of the climb ahead. On the other side of the pass, the Barua village greets you with its old-world charm, reminiscent of Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings, with its quaint houses, fruit trees, and narrow lanes, creating a world unto itself.

2. Kauri pass