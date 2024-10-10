5 must-visit ancient ruins of the Indus Valley civilisation that showcase advanced urban planning

The Indus Valley civilisation, one of the world’s earliest urban cultures, flourished around 2500 BCE in what is now Pakistan and northwest India. Known for its advanced urban planning and impressive architecture, this civilisation has left behind remarkable ruins. Here are five key sites that showcase the ingenuity and sophistication of the Indus Valley people.

1. Mohenjo-Daro

Mohenjo-Daro is arguably the most renowned site of the Indus Valley Civilisation. This UNESCO World Heritage Site features an advanced urban layout, including grid-patterned streets and sophisticated drainage systems. The Great Bath, a large public bathing area, emphasises the civilization’s focus on ritual cleanliness and social gathering, highlighting their complex social structure.

2. Harappa

Located near the Ravi river, Harappa is another pivotal city of the Indus Valley. Like Mohenjo-Daro, it showcases a well-planned urban city with impressive brick structures. Excavations have revealed various artefacts, including pottery, seals, and tools, offering insights into the daily life, trade practices, and artistic achievements of its inhabitants.

3. Dholavira

Dholavira, situated in Gujarat, stands out for its remarkable water conservation systems, which included reservoirs and channels to collect rainwater. The site features a well-preserved urban layout with fortified walls and extensive inscriptions. Dholavira’s sophisticated architecture and innovative engineering techniques reflect the civilisation’s advanced understanding of their environment.

4. Lothal

Lothal is famous for its ancient dockyard, making it a crucial maritime trade center. This well-planned port city facilitated trade with distant regions, showcasing the civilsation’s impressive maritime capabilities. The remains of a marketplace and residential areas at Lothal highlight its vibrant economy and the importance of trade in daily life.

5. Kalibangan

Kalibangan, located in Rajasthan, is notable for its unique plowed field, suggesting early agricultural practices. The site features a distinct layout with fire altars and advanced drainage systems. Kalibangan’s archaeological finds reveal the civilisation's advancements in farming techniques and urban organisation, providing a glimpse into their agricultural lifestyle.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar