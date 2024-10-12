This new luxury homestay is one of the newest additions to StayVista’s portfolio that perfectly blends comfort with the tranquillity of Srirangapatna

In many instances, particularly with luxury homestays, at least the ones we have encountered thus far, food often feels sidelined. It’s not necessarily bad, but it seldom excites. However, our recent staycation at Shwaas by Stay Vista exceeded all expectations in this regard! Despite being generously overfed, we still found ourselves eagerly anticipating the next meal. The property truly went the extra mile, surprising us with freshly prepared snacks and quick bites, the presentation of which — featuring unique fruit and vegetable carvings — caught our attention. The menu spanned from chaats and South Indian delicacies to fruit platters and sizzlers, though our favourite remained the North Indian dishes.

While this hidden gem in the farms of Srirangapatna boasts culinary offerings that are truly worth savouring, a quick tête-atête with its founder and architect, Utsav Mathur, reveals that food and beverage is just one of its many highlights. The amusebouche here was undeniably the Grecian-inspired, white curvaceous buildings, all surrounded by lush greenery and wellcurated outdoor seating areas, adorned with souvenirs from Assam and the Northeast.