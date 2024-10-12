This new luxury homestay is one of the newest additions to StayVista’s portfolio that perfectly blends comfort with the tranquillity of Srirangapatna
In many instances, particularly with luxury homestays, at least the ones we have encountered thus far, food often feels sidelined. It’s not necessarily bad, but it seldom excites. However, our recent staycation at Shwaas by Stay Vista exceeded all expectations in this regard! Despite being generously overfed, we still found ourselves eagerly anticipating the next meal. The property truly went the extra mile, surprising us with freshly prepared snacks and quick bites, the presentation of which — featuring unique fruit and vegetable carvings — caught our attention. The menu spanned from chaats and South Indian delicacies to fruit platters and sizzlers, though our favourite remained the North Indian dishes.
While this hidden gem in the farms of Srirangapatna boasts culinary offerings that are truly worth savouring, a quick tête-atête with its founder and architect, Utsav Mathur, reveals that food and beverage is just one of its many highlights. The amusebouche here was undeniably the Grecian-inspired, white curvaceous buildings, all surrounded by lush greenery and wellcurated outdoor seating areas, adorned with souvenirs from Assam and the Northeast.
If you’re thinking, “Oh, here’s another copycat property taking cues from Greece,” think again! While the architecture may resemble white igloos and A-frame glamps, the utility of the building’s design was patented when the architect was just a 19-year-old, as it blends positive, negative and zero Gaussian curvature — all in one structure. This distinctive idea, combined with its aesthetic appeal, is complemented by a mesmerising echo effect when one speaks beneath the main dome. Chitt: The Dome is a communal space that houses the clubhouse, dining hall, reading room and kitchen pantry. It also serves as a reception area where guests are welcomed with refreshments like tender coconuts and warm towels.
Spanning 40,000 square feet, Shwaas features four exquisitely designed villas flanked by hundreds of coconut trees, yellow chrysanthemums, teak trees and more. Flanking either side of the main building are the twin villa pairs — Antarmay, Tejomay, Achinty and Ira. Expect floor-toceiling windows that flood the triangular rooms with natural light, a spacious living area furnished with wooden pieces and a coffee table book narrating the story of Shwaas, an en-suite openair bathroom, a backyard, a patio and a dressing area. With handpicked homely amenities, this place will inspire you to redecorate your own home to achieve a similar look — if it doesn’t already have that charm.
Right across from our holiday abode is Akwa, the swimming pool fitted with a fountain, where we spent the first few hours perfecting our rusty strokes. Emerging from the cold azure waters, tired yet energised, we were greeted by a pot of hot chai and a plate of papdi chaat at Rimjhim (Pergola), a lush green area dotted with swings and a long wooden coffee table designed to unwind with loved ones amidst nature, just a few steps away from the pool. Adjacent to this chic dining area is a pebbled pathway leading to the clubhouse. From a karaoke mic to paints, board games and musical instruments, we were astonished by the variety on offer. We gladly tried out each activity, leaving all worldly worries for another day.
As the white structures around us began to reflect golden hues, we knew it was time to head to Uchiyo (machan) to soak in the aerial view of the property and the ombre skyline over the nearby flower fields. From our perch, we spotted a patch growing numerous vegetables and fruits and we were delighted to learn that the coconuts and tomatoes we had been enjoying throughout the day were organically grown on the premises, offering us a true farmto-table experience.
The night was still young and the vintage motorcycle, refurbished as the PK Bar, was the place to be. Although Shwaas doesn’t serve alcohol, guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. After sipping on some zesty concoctions, it felt almost poetic to gaze at the stars and to our delight, the property also boasts a telescope and a designated stargazing area. Its rural setting, devoid of light pollution, gave us an unparalleled stargazing experience.
By the time the night drew to a close, we couldn’t resist retreating to our fluffy beds for some much-needed rest. Although nothing new is being made available here, for a homestay to sport all the options under one roof is quite impressive.
Next morning, torn between whether we were dreaming or merely drowsy, the loud, shrill call of a peacock in the vicinity reassured us we were awake. We hurried outside, where the staff quietly escorted us beyond the gates. There, we witnessed a pair of peacocks enjoying their breakfast in the rose garden. Apparently, they love insects, our guide informed us.
After savouring some fresh fruit juice, it was still too early for breakfast, so we decided to work up an appetite with a game of badminton. Thankfully, we did, as the lavish buffet that followed was a feast not to be missed. A walk and a quick nap post-breakfast helped us recharge before heading back to the city, ready to immerse ourselves once more into the mundane routine of daily life.
INR 15,000 onwards. At Srirangapatna. Srirangapatna is nearly a two hour drive from Bengaluru.