Discover 5 festivals that highlight nature’s beauty and environmental awareness

Festivals across the world that highlight the beauty of nature and our connection to the environment. Here are five notable festivals that embody this spirit:

1. Songkran (Thailand)

Songkran, the Thai New Year festival celebrated in April, marks the arrival of the rainy season. Traditionally, it involves the gentle pouring of water to symbolise cleansing and renewal. Over time, it has evolved into a lively water fight across cities and villages. Participants splash water on each other, honouring the water’s vital role in agriculture and the rejuvenation of nature. Songkran also features elaborate rituals, including visiting temples and honouring ancestors.

2. Mid-Autumn Festival (China)

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, occurs in September or October and celebrates the harvest and the beauty of the full moon. Families gather to enjoy mooncakes, admire the moon, and participate in lantern parades. The festival reflects gratitude for nature’s bounty and emphasizes the importance of family and community, as well as a deep connection to the cycles of the earth.

3. Litha (Midsummer Festival, Europe)

Litha, celebrated around the summer solstice in late June, marks the longest day of the year and the peak of summer. Traditionally celebrated in various European cultures, this festival involves bonfires, feasting, and nature walks to honour the abundance of the earth. Communities gather to celebrate the sun’s power and the vitality of the natural world, often invoking rituals for fertility and growth.

4. Walpurgis Night (Germany and Scandinavia)

Celebrated on April 30th, Walpurgis Night is a spring festival that marks the transition from winter to summer. In Germany and Scandinavian countries, it involves bonfires, dancing, and celebrations in honour of the arrival of spring. People gather in nature to ward off evil spirits and welcome the fertility of the earth. The festivities emphasize the awakening of the natural world and the joy of communal gatherings.

5. Fête de la Nature (France)

The Fête de la Nature, celebrated in May, is a national festival in France dedicated to appreciating and protecting nature. During this event, parks, gardens, and natural sites host free activities such as guided walks, workshops, and educational exhibits. It encourages people of all ages to explore and engage with their local environments, promoting conservation and environmental awareness. The festival highlights the beauty and diversity of France's natural landscapes.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar