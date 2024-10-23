India to implement facial recognition technology for international air travellers

India is preparing to introduce facial recognition technology (FRT) for international air travel, with a pilot project scheduled for June 2025. This development builds on the existing Digi Yatra platform, which currently facilitates contactless entry and security clearance for domestic flights by using facial biometrics. The move towards FRT for international travel is expected to further streamline the airport experience, providing travellers with a secure and efficient way to store and use their identification and travel documents digitally.

Digi Yatra Foundation CEO, Suresh Khadakbhavi, confirmed that the platform will soon cater to international passengers. The foundation is working with visa-issuing agencies and the Bureau of Immigration to integrate FRT for global travel.

Additionally, the Digi Yatra Foundation plans to introduce e-passports for Indian international travellers. The rollout will initially focus on international passengers, with Indian citizens gaining access once the government begins issuing these digital documents. Countries such as Singapore and several European Union nations have already adopted e-passports and these nations are expected to be key participants in the pilot project.