Discover the best stargazing spots in India: A celestial guide

If you're looking to escape the city lights and get a closer look at the cosmos, here are some top stargazing destinations to consider.
1. Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Leh-Ladakh is a dream come true for stargazers. Its high altitude and clear, dry air make for some of the clearest night skies in India. Spots like Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley are especially renowned for their breathtaking views of the Milky Way and other celestial phenomena.
2. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
In the heart of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer offers a unique stargazing experience. The golden sands and wide-open spaces of the desert mean that there’s little to block your view of the night sky.
3. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Rishikesh, with its peaceful riverside and tranquil surroundings, is another great spot for stargazing. The area around the Rajaji National Park and along the banks of the Ganges offers a serene setting where the night sky can be enjoyed away from urban light pollution. The clear nights here, especially in winter, provide a perfect canvas for spotting stars and meteor showers.
4. Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli, known for its skiing in the winter, is a fantastic stargazing spot when the snow melts. Sitting high up in the mountains, Auli’s crisp, clean air and elevated position make it an ideal location to watch the night sky. On a clear night, you can see constellations, star clusters, and even the Milky Way spread out before you.
5. Kutch, Gujarat
The Rann of Kutch is a unique stargazing spot due to its vast, open salt flats. The expansive, flat landscape and minimal light pollution make it an exceptional place to gaze at the night sky. During the Rann Utsav, the sky seems even more mesmerizing, offering a rare and spectacular view of the stars in a truly otherworldly setting.
6. Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan, offers a refreshing change with its cool climate and clear skies. Perched high up, it’s a great place to catch a glimpse of star clusters and meteor showers without the interference of city lights. The elevated location and natural beauty make it a perfect stargazing retreat.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar