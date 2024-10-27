Discover the best stargazing spots in India: A celestial guide

If you're looking to escape the city lights and get a closer look at the cosmos, here are some top stargazing destinations to consider.

1. Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Leh-Ladakh is a dream come true for stargazers. Its high altitude and clear, dry air make for some of the clearest night skies in India. Spots like Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley are especially renowned for their breathtaking views of the Milky Way and other celestial phenomena.

2. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

In the heart of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer offers a unique stargazing experience. The golden sands and wide-open spaces of the desert mean that there’s little to block your view of the night sky.