Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to revolutionise inter-city travel in Karnataka

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, a new semi-highspeed rail service, is set to transform short-distance travel between major cities in India. Designed to connect cities within a 100- 250 km radius, this initiative is part of the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, aiming to boost local manufacturing and infrastructure development.

In April 2024, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala rolled out the first Basic Unit of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. By September 2024, it had entered commercial service, with the inaugural Ahmedabad-Bhuj route launching on 16 September 2024. The success of this route marks a significant milestone and the service will soon be extended to Bengaluru, Karnataka.