The dark sky over an urban park in central Mexico attracts stargazers who worry it might not last

The park sitting at about 8,520 feet (2,600 meters) above sea level on the outskirts of Queretaro gives unobstructed access to the night sky. While over 200 dark sky places exist globally, Joya-La Barreta Park is only one of 11 in areas that are considered urban. Its dark sky status is under constant threat, however, from increasing light pollution and urbanisation.

Fading stars

Hernández, who just turned 40, has advocated relentlessly for the night sky for more than 20 years. The president of Queretaro’s Astronomical Society and one of the founders of the stargazing tourism agency Astronite, the aerospace engineer by day has been chasing dark areas to observe the stars since he can remember.

“In 2014 you could see Omega (Centauri) sitting in the sky just above the city,” he said of a constellation over 17,000 light years away. “Today it’s unimaginable.”

A 2023 study that analyzed data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers found that artificial lighting is making the night sky across the world about 10 per cent brighter each year. As of 2016, more than 80 per cent of the world lived under light-polluted skies.

Studies in Mexico show that increased urbanisation and the need for city lighting in relation to security issues have caused more light contamination.