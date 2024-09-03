Traveling solo? Here’s why Saudi should be on your wish list

Do you love to travel solo? Are you in two minds about travelling solo? Once you take the first step, it opens up before you a world of opportunities for self-discovery, women empowerment, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and much more. While you may wonder about the adventure beginning when you reach the location, the truth is it begins from the moment you start planning out your schedule. One of the most sought after locations for solo travelers, especially women, is the Saudi. If you are planning a luxe solo trip anytime soon, here’s a quick run through as to why Saudi should be on your charts. From unwinding in the desert beauty to soaking yourself in the lap of luxury, take time out and roam stress free in this beautiful country.
The first thing which comes to the mind when you take the name Saudi are the places to visit. From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to coastal Jeddah and a vibrant art and culture scene, there is everything to experience. Check out Al Balad, Jeddah waterfront, Jeddah Open Air Museum, or take a horse ride along the beaches.
Coming to Saudi and not filling your suitcases with curios is not an option. With a plethora of shopping destinations you can check out an array of spices, jewellery, textiles, perfumes, oudhs, gold and much more. Should books garner your attention then pay a visit to the Our Days of Bliss bookshop which exhibits a range of books by Arabian writers. In fact, just leisurely taking a stroll among the narrow lanes of the markets is also an experience in itself. You never know what catches your attention from those lanes!
Luxurious accommodations with scenic views are one of the highlights of any Saudi trip. While choosing home for a few days, check out the options which are available in galore. Amidst the Red Sea you would find the newly opened Six Senses Southern Dunes or The St. Regis Red Sea Resort. You may check out sustainable retreats on a budget like Habitas Alula and many more.
Foodies can head over to several restaurants and food joints, many of which are owned by women. Check out Oishii Sushi in Riyadh which as the name suggests is a Sushi haven; or the luxurious restaurant Takya which gives a beautiful view of the UNESCO world Heritage Site At- Turaif.
If you find your stress levels rising, then pack your bags and head over to Saudi which is one of the best championing locations for wellness. You can take part in the Wellness Festival in Alula which is taking place in October this year for the fourth time. You can also check out for the various wellness retreats which take place throughout the year which gives you ample means to pamper yourself. You can also participate in interactive workshops and learn about the art of skincare with spices and fragrances, which are almost traditional and have been handed down since centuries; check out therapists using the gentle craniosacral techniques to clear and balance connective issues from the quartz sand treatment bed and much more.