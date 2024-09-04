Indo-Portuguese temples of Goa: A testament to resilience and architectural brilliance

India was invaded and colonised by several superpowers including the English, Dutch and the French. But if there is one country that has left an everlasting impression, over one particular area in India — it is undoubtedly the Portuguese rule over Goa. They ruled this small coastal region from 1510 to 1961 and the state became the capital of Portuguese India. During their reign, which lasted for more than four centuries, the Portuguese built forts, churches and other structures that left behind a legacy of Indo-Portuguese architecture that blends European and Indian styles. Even though almost 65 percent of the state follows Hinduism, during Portuguese rule, it became increasingly difficult for the Hindus to follow their religion and carry out worship. Interestingly, the Hindus, to avoid persecution by the Portuguese and continue to follow their rituals, built temples that look could pass off as churches, from the outside. When you look at the construction style of the facades, it would be tough to distinguish one from the other. We bring you five beautiful temples from across the state that follow this fusion architectural design that was born out of necessity, but continue to wow us by their sheer brilliance!
Mangeshi Temple
This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva had its origins in Kushasthali Cortalim, a village in Mormugao, which fell to the invading Portuguese in 1543. The Mangesh Linga was originally situated at Kushasthali or Cortalim on the banks of the river Aghanashini, but was moved to its current location at Mangeshi in Priol village in Atrunja Taluka when the Portuguese began forcibly converting people to Christianity. The architecture of the temple is captivating, with its columns, domes and balustrades. The premises houses a seven-story octagonal deep stambha or lamp tower, at the entrance. Built in this unique Goan temple architectural style, the magnificent tower is truly remarkable when illuminated by oil lamps on festive evenings.
Shanta Durga Temple
Tracing its origins to more than 450 years back, this famous temple in Kavalem village, Ponda, is where goddess Durga is worshipped. She is a mediator between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and hence the name, Shanta Durga or peaceful Durga. The image of the deity depicts her as holding two serpents, one in each hand. It is believed that the serpents represent Vishnu and Shiva. Constructed in the Indo-Portuguese architectural style, the temple building has rare Roman arched windows and a pyramidal shikhara among its characteristics. The huge five-story deep stambha or lamp tower and the big temple pond are additional attractions here.
Mhalasa Narayani Temple
This temple in Mardol in Ponda taluk is one of the most unique temples in India. Dedicated to Mhalasa or Mohini, the female incarnation of Lord Vishnu, it is uncommon to find a temple in India where Vishnu is revered in both in his male and female incarnations. The temple's history dates back to the seventeenth century. The beautiful brass oil lamp, which stands 12.5 metres tall and is regarded as one of the biggest in the world, is a noteworthy element of the temple. This lamp is lit at all of the temple's major celebrations, providing guests with a visually appealing experience.
Kamakshi Temple
As thePlease provide the input text that you would like to have paraphrased.name itself suggests, this temple in Shiroda is dedicated to goddess Kamakhya or Kamakshi. The magnificent idol of the goddess at the temple, crafted from a salagrama shila, is what draws people in. The temple's main tower is magnificently designed to resemble a Buddhist pagoda. The corners of the temple roof have been adorned with pictures of hooded serpents. The serene atmosphere and the stunning surroundings add to the temple's appeal.
Saptakoteshwar Temple
This temple in Narva is considered to be one of the six main shrines of Lord Shiva in the whole Konkan area. The temple's Mughal-style dome is one of its most remarkable features. The towering, deep stambha at this temple is unlike any other in the state and the mandapa is constructed in the European style. Beautiful arches and chandeliers can be found in the temple's main hall. Lord Saptakoteshwar, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, is the temple's deity. His idol is kept inside a wooden sanctuary.