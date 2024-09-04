Indo-Portuguese temples of Goa: A testament to resilience and architectural brilliance

India was invaded and colonised by several superpowers including the English, Dutch and the French. But if there is one country that has left an everlasting impression, over one particular area in India — it is undoubtedly the Portuguese rule over Goa. They ruled this small coastal region from 1510 to 1961 and the state became the capital of Portuguese India. During their reign, which lasted for more than four centuries, the Portuguese built forts, churches and other structures that left behind a legacy of Indo-Portuguese architecture that blends European and Indian styles. Even though almost 65 percent of the state follows Hinduism, during Portuguese rule, it became increasingly difficult for the Hindus to follow their religion and carry out worship. Interestingly, the Hindus, to avoid persecution by the Portuguese and continue to follow their rituals, built temples that look could pass off as churches, from the outside. When you look at the construction style of the facades, it would be tough to distinguish one from the other. We bring you five beautiful temples from across the state that follow this fusion architectural design that was born out of necessity, but continue to wow us by their sheer brilliance!