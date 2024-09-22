Must-have autumn travel essentials for stylish adventures this fall season

As the weather cools and leaves shift to beautiful shades of amber and gold, it’s an ideal time to set off on new adventures and appreciate the beauty of autumn. Our carefully selected Autumn travel essentials features everything you need for your seasonal excursions — whether you’re enjoying fall colours, cosying up in cafes, or exploring scenic views.
This curated list ensures you stay stylish and comfortable while soaking in the season’s charm. From essential skincare to travel-friendly products that blend style, practicality, and comfort, these items will be your perfect travel companions this autumn. Wherever your travels lead, let this guide prepare you for every moment of exploration and discovery.
Not without sunscreen
As you embark on your travel, sunscreens are a must. The Simple Kind to Skin Gel Sunscreen SPF 50++++ offers comprehensive protection against harmful UVA, UVB, and blue light rays, keeping your skin healthy. Its lightweight gel formula absorbs quickly, providing a matte finish ideal for oily skin. Suitable for all skin types, it’s a versatile choice that allows you to enjoy sun protection comfortably all day long.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Never forget to moisturise
Perfect for travel, Dr G Intense Hydrating Moisturizer ensures your skin remains soft, smooth, and deeply hydrated. With hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and ceramides, it combats dryness and improves skin texture while also fighting early signs of aging. Lime and pomegranate extracts brighten your complexion, leaving your skin glowing no matter where you are.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.
But first, coffee
This ultra-lightweight Finero Mini Portable Espresso Machine is your ideal travel companion, weighing only 0.5kg and standing 8 inches tall. Despite its small size, it delivers the power of a 15-bar machine, brewing rich coffee in just 15-20 seconds. Compatible with ground coffee and Coffeeza or Nespresso original line capsules, it’s rechargeable and perfect for enjoying quality coffee wherever you go.
Price: INR 5,999. Available online.
Makeup matters
This all-in-one Bindt Beauty Essentials Makeup Kit is designed for effortless beauty on the go. Infused with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, its long-lasting formulas ensure your makeup remains fresh all day. With products like Oat Concealer, Cherry Blossom Tint, Moonstone Illuminator, and more, this compact set allows you to achieve a polished look easily, so you can focus on your adventures.
Price: INR 5,295. Available online.
Best foot forward
Crafted by skilled Indian artisans, the California Boots from Wanderlust 2.0 Collection by Tao Paris (Genuine Suede Leather boots) provide luxurious comfort. Featuring an ankle-length design with stylish details, they combine comfort with fashion, thanks to a cushioned insole for all-day wear, designed by celebrity fashion designer Seema K Sajdeh.
Price: INR 7,990. Available online.
White is always in style
Upgrade your autumn wardrobe with this classic 100% cotton shirt — Replay by Kingdom of White. Featuring a stylish button-down collar, it’s perfect for layering as temperatures drop. Whether you pair it with jeans for a casual outing or dress it up for a fall celebration, this shirt adds timeless charm to any look.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.