From Bhutan to London, add these celebrity-approved travel destinations to your 2024 bucket list 

From sizzling selfies on sandy shores to breathtaking mountain retreats, last year was a blockbuster for celebrities. Even in 2024, they are channelling their inner wanderlust, leaving a trail of stardust across destinations that make us regular folks want to throw our passports a jealous side-eye.

Forget red carpets, our favourite A-listers were recently seen strutting their stuff on beaches, urban jungles, and exotic hideaways. We bring you three exotic destinations that celebs visited at the start of 2024 that could be on your travel bucket list too.

London calling!

After the success of the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, lead actress Ananya Pandey hopped over to England for a perfect winter getaway. Ananya’s latest Instagram photo dump from London has us convinced she's on a mission to make even Big Ben jealous with her clock-stopping style. Amidst cobblestone streets and double-decker buses, Ananya posed like a seasoned Londoner – tea in one hand, sass in the other.

Lagoon Paradise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went snorkelling to explore the undersea life during his recent visit to Lakshadweep and posted pictures of his adventure calling it an “exhilarating experience” of the sojourn in the islands located in the Arabian Sea.

In Lakshadweep, dive into a kaleidoscope of coral chaos—Snorkeling: where fish play hide and seek in coral apartments. Feel like a Bollywood star? Shimmy your way through a traditional Kolkali dance on the beach. Want to relax? Lounging under palm trees is a must, with coconuts playing hard to get. Lakshadweep is where the sea is your playground, and every moment is a quirky postcard waiting to happen, which makes it a perfect vacation spot.

Checklist: Approx airfare:

INR 12,000

Best time to visit: between October and mid-May

Must-see spots: Kadmat Island, Minicoy Island, Tinnakara, Kavaratti, Ujra Mosque

Happiness Central

Some people go home for the holidays, some people stay at home for the holidays but it seems like all the celebs are heading to Bhutan for their vacation. From Deepika Padukone to Andrea Jeremiah to even Shahid Kapoor and his family. But why? Here’s a hint, happiness!

Bhutan is known as the happiest country and there's a good reason for it. Let’s put it this way: trekking at Taktsang Goemba, shopping at Norzin Lam, river rafting at Po Chu River and so much more.

Checklist:

Approx airfare: INR 30,000

Best time to visit: March-May

Must-see spots: Taktsang Goemba (Tiger’s Nest), Trongsa Dzong, Bumthang Valley, Trashiyangtse, Chimi Lhakhang Temple

