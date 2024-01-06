PM Modi in Lakshadweep: Top 5 destinations you must visit to explore this island getaway

“In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquillity is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians”, PM Narendra Modi wrote on social media as he unveiled a kaleidoscope of development, intertwining infrastructure, healthcare and cultural preservation at his recent trip to the Indian union territory.

Amid Lakshadweep's serene beauty, PM Modi reflected on the tireless pursuit of India's welfare and expressed that islands aren't merely a cluster but symbolise a timeless legacy, echoing traditions and resilient spirits. Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and warm hospitality, especially after PM Modi’s visit, has become a sought-after travel destination.

Top 5 places to visit in Lakshadweep:

Minicoy Island

Embark on an adventure and explore Minicoy, where the rhythmic dance of tuna fishing meets the historic embrace of a 300-footlight house crafted by the British in 1885. This island paradise beckons with sandy shores, bathing huts and the thrill of water sports. Nestle in one of the three charming tourist cottages or the inviting 20 bedded tourist home ensuring your stay is as memorable as the coral leaf and swaying palms promise to be.

Scuba Diving in Lakshadweep

Discover the enchanting world beneath the waves in Lakshadweep where the islands of Agatti, Bangaram and Kadmat are the stage for an unforgettable scuba diving experience. Dive into crystal clear waters from well-equipped centres offering courses for beginners and advanced enthusiasts alike.

Kalpeni Island

Kalpeni Island is not just about stunning landscapes but also a socially forward-thinking community. Marvel at coral history, explore Pitti Bird Sanctuary and dive into activities like snorkelling and scuba.

Thinnakara Island

A romantic haven with thrilling adventures awaits honeymooners. Plan your trip between October and March for optimal bliss during your 1-2 day stay.

Bitra

Despite being thinly populated, it remains a haven for seafaring birds. Dive in to witness colourful fishes and explore the intricate coral network or visit the shrine of Malik Mulla, adding a touch of history to this captivating island.

