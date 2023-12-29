ThrivingAt13: Stunning island destinations that must make it to your travel wishlist in 2024

With scenic skies, golden sand beaches and vibrant landscapes within an easy travel radius from cities such as Bengaluru, flying to an international destination is the new normal. Aligning with Indulge readers’ love for the picturesque skies and lush green wonders, we list down 13 island destinations that must make it to your travel wishlist in 2024.

If you haven’t been there yet, don’t worry — we give you tried and tested hotel recommendations and fares, to make your pick so much easier. Thank us later!

Maldives

This year, make sure you add Maldives, an island approved and attested by almost every second Indian celebrity, to your travel wish list. Maldives is one destination where you will find exciting opportunities to experience the underwater world first-hand. Visit Ari Atoll if you are seeking diving and snorkelling opportunities. Also, make sure you add Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, to your itinerary.

Maldives

We recommend: Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. Approximate airfare: ₹ 25,000 onwards.

Mauritius

Beyond its tranquil beaches, Mauritius is one vacation destination where you can partake in adrenaline-pumping activities like hiking, zip-lining and also quad-biking. The location boasts a warm tropical climate, making it a year-round destination much like Seychelles. It is also the perfect place to watch dolphins in their natural habitat, take a boat trip and for that extra thrill, swim with dolphins on both sides. Make sure you also check out Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, one of the oldest botanical gardens in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mauritius

We recommend: LUX Grand Gaube. Approximate airfare: ₹ 60,000 onwards.

Seychelles

Renowned for its pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters and home to diverse flora and fauna and Créole cuisine, Seychelles is one of the best destinations to tap that laid-back island life. Here, you will find high-end resorts, villas and boutique accommodations that define luxury. Some of the tourist charms include the picturesque beaches such as Anse Lazio and Anse Source d’Argent, the Aldabra giant tortoises, Takamaka Rum Distillery, George Camille Gallery and the UNESCO World Heritage site — Vallée de Mai on Praslin. Watch out for a firsthand experience of this island dotted with amazing corals and vibrant marine life on our Travel pages soon.

Seychelles

We recommend: Club Med Seychelles. Approximate airfare: ₹ 30,000 onwards.

Bora Bora

There are more reasons to visit Bora Bora, other than the fact that Kim Kardashian once lost her diamond earrings in its azure waters and made global news. Best known for its luxurious over-water bungalows, this South Pacific Island is surrounded by breathtaking lagoons that house a wide range of marine life. You can also undertake a helicopter tour, a common tourist offering in Bora Bora for an aerial view of the lagoons and also the majestic Mount Otemanu. This dormant volcano is also a popular hiking site.

Bora Bora

We recommend: Hotel Maitai Polynesia. Approximate airfare: ₹ 2,20,000 onwards.

Sri Lanka

For a culturally rich vacation with breathtaking views around the coastlines, visit Sri Lanka. The dense lush green plantations and the golden sand beaches promise a serene retreat you did not know you needed. Our recent visit to this island nation also confirms that it’s also a vacation destination for history buffs. Explore this island’s offerings at ancient temples and archaeological wonders such as Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Dambulla Cave Temple and Temple of the Tooth. Keep an eye on our Travel pages for detailed reviews of some of the best properties we stayed at in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka

We recommend: Cinnamon Bentota Beach. Approximate airfare: ₹ 20,000 onwards.

Puerto Rico

There are multiple factors that you need to keep in mind when taking an island vacation. Starting from high-end luxury resorts to activities that guarantee curated experiences, there is a lot of consideration but if in 2024, all you are looking to do on a holiday is soak in the local culture, try out the local cuisine and feel one with the locals — then Puerto Rico is the place to be. This culturally rich northeastern Caribbean Island, with salsa and merengue adding to its vibrancy, is where you will find people who take great pride in their culture and their traditions.

Puerto Rico

We recommend: Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort. Approximate airfare: ₹ 1,30,000 onwards.

Reunion Island

Located east of Madagascar, Reunion Island is known for its rainforests and volcanic peaks. One of the most active volcanoes in the world, Piton de la Fournaise, is what primarily attracts tourism and beyond that, it is the perfect destination for anyone seeking a peaceful escape, away from the crowds and the noise.

Reunion Island

We recommend: Radisson Hotel Saint Denis La Reunion. Approximate airfare: ₹ 1,34,000 onwards.

Iceland

One of the most notable destinations to witness the otherworldly Northern Lights, Iceland ranks highly for travellers looking for unique geological tourism. Home to geothermal wonders like the Great Geysir and Strokkur, iconic waterfalls like Gullfoss and Skogafoss, hot springs like Blue Lagoon and Vatnajokull — one of Europe’s largest glaciers — Iceland is where you can truly experience the mesmerising forces of nature.

Iceland

We recommend: Hotel Grimsborgir by Keahotels. Approximate airfare: ₹ 60,000 onwards.

Macau

With Chinese and Portuguese cultural exchange dominating its cuisine, local life and archaeological sites — Macau is a destination you must visit for its world-class casinos, vibrant nightlife and above that, historical landmarks like the Historic Centre of Macau, Ruins of St Paul’s, A-Ma Temple, Mount Fortress and also the Lilau Square.

Macau

We recommend: W Macau — Studio City. Approximate airfare: ₹ 35,000 onwards.

Hawaii

When planning a vacation in 2024, do not settle for anything less than an island destination that comes packed with scenic beaches, volcanic landscapes and sandy shores. Hawaii is one destination that checks all of these boxes and more. Here, you get to engage in whale watching, island hopping and also interact with locals who will certainly make you want to learn to hula dance.

Hawaii

We recommend: Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. Approximate airfare: ₹1,20,000 onwards.

Trinidad & Tobago

With influences from Africa, India and Europe, Trinidad & Tobago, a twin-island nation located in the Caribbean is an understated vacation destination. Even though its world-renowned Trinidad and Tobago Carnival makes it to several travel magazines, the island just off the northeastern coast of Venezuela, often goes unnoticed by travel enthusiasts while making their destination lists. We suggest you visit this location next and also relish their traditional music with calypso and soca.

Trinidad & Tobago

We recommend: Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre. Approximate airfare: ₹ 1,10,000 onwards.

Fiji

Offering unparalleled photography opportunities, the Republic of Fiji is known for its idyllic beaches, coral reefs and diverse marine life. The island nation houses The Great Astrolabe Reef and Rainbow Reef, two sites highly popular amongst divers who want to experience the marine life up and close and swim across coral formations. During your stay, make sure to engage with the locals and do not depart without sampling their traditional drink called the Kava.

Fiji

We recommend: Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Approximate airfare: ₹ 1,20,000 onwards.

Madagascar

Home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world and a must-visit for anyone remotely interested in seeing animals that one cannot find anywhere else in the world. Some notable tourist attractions include the Andasibe-Mantadia National Park, Tsingy de Bemaraha, Mount Maromokotro and Avenue of the Baobabs, a natural monument that attracts the most travellers.

Madagascar

We recommend: Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront. Approximate airfare: ₹ 2,50,000 onwards.

