From Thailand to Fiji, here are foreign countries Indian tourists can visit in 2024 without a visa

The new year promises boundless opportunities for Indian globetrotters as numerous countries ease visa restrictions, allowing hassle-free travel. Iran headlines this liberating trend, recently declaring visa-free access for Indian passport holders. Joining the list are exotic destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Kenya, offering Indians extended visa-free privileges. The holiday season becomes an open invitation for Indian travellers to explore diverse landscapes without the bureaucratic visa maze.

In a delightful announcement last month, Thailand declared Indian passport holders exempt from tourist visas between November 10, 2023, and May 10, 2024. The Thai government graciously provided a temporary visa waiver, enabling a 30-day stay for tourism purposes.

Also read: 5 offbeat international destinations to ring in NYE 2024

Sri Lanka echoed this provision, extending visa-free entry for Indian tourists until March 31, 2024. This week, Iran extended the same courtesy to 33 countries, including India. Malaysia followed suit, granting Indians a 30-day visa-free arrival from December 1, 2023. Kenya completed the ensemble by welcoming tourists worldwide without visa constraints.

Adding to the excitement, over 20 nations, including the Cook Islands, Oman, Bhutan, Mauritius, and more, don't require visas for Indian passport holders. Other countries in this bracket include Fiji, Micronesia, Niue, Vanuatu, Qatar, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Nepal, El Salvador, Senegal, Tunisia, Macao (SAR China), Gabon, Madagascar and Rwanda.

Also read: Northern Rivers in New South Wales offers the best in barefoot luxury

Additionally, countries like Seychelles, Maldives, and Indonesia offer convenient visa-on-arrival options. As 2024 beckons, Indian travellers find themselves at the threshold of unparalleled travel freedom, breaking down barriers to explore the world with unprecedented ease."