5 places you must visit on your next trip to Bhutan

We know that the year just started but some of us are already in need of a break. Add to that the massive FOMO-inducing holiday photos that celebrities such as Deepika Padukone or Shahid Kapoor have been posting recently and we are craving a vacation to Bhutan. Touted as one of the happiest countries of the world, the Land of the Thunder Dragon has something for every kind of traveller. Before you start booking your tickets, here are a few places we think you must visit while in Bhutan.

Thimphu

Hidden comfortably in the higher ranges of the Himalayas, this city is the capital of Bhutan. If you’re a nature person, get ready for your jaw to drop. The city provides breathtaking views of lush green forests and a front row seat to the beautiful view of the Raidak of Chuu River. Thimphu balances its old charms with its modernity, so really you’re getting the best of both worlds. The most popular sightseeing places in Thimpu are Buddha Dordenma, Memorial Chorten, Dechencholing Palace, Clock Tower Square and Motithang Takin Preserve.

Paro

Tired of the polluted air and the fast life of the city? Well, Paro might be the solution to your problems! Its peaceful and sublime beauty along with the mountains and lush green fields might be exactly what a city person like you needs. If you’re a history buff, fasten your seat belt because there are loads of historical buildings in Paro as well. The most popular places to visit are the dzongs (monastery architecture) such as Paro Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest Monastery), Pelri Goemba and Ugyen Pelri Palace.

Jigme Dorji National Park

Do you enjoy wildlife parks? If you do, then let us introduce you to your new favourite place, Jigme Dorji National Park! It is one of the most popular travel destinations in Asia for wildlife and second largest national park of the country. The park comprises of 6,500 people that live in the park and take care of the agriculture and the animal rearing.

Mount Chomolhari/Jomolhari

Extending across the border of Tibet, China and Bhutan, this mountain is one of the most breathtaking places to visit. Now trekking on these mountains is banned as these mountains are believed to be the home of Goddess Jumo, the protector of Tibet and Bhutan. It is considered a sacred place among Tibetan Buddhists. But if you just want to stand back and take in its beauty, be our guest! The mountain is often called ‘the bride of Kanchenjunga’ because of how close it is to Kanchenjunga.

Phobjikha

This vast U-shaped glacial valley borders the Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park. If you fancy bird watching, this is where the magnificent black-necked cranes are relaxing during the winters. This place is also extremely scenic and is the location to many thrilling festivals. There are festivals like the Phobjikha Valley, Tsechu Festival and the Crane Festival which are held every single year.



Now after all these places you still need more reasons to visit Bhutan, we got you! You can also go Kayaking in Paro Chhu or for a trek in The Tiger’s Nest Monastery Trek (Deepika Padukone did it too), you can also experience Hot Spring Therapy ‘Gasa Tshachus’. Pull a Shahid Kapoor and go to Bhutan!

Also read: PM Modi in Lakshadweep: Top 5 destinations you must visit to explore this island getaway