Top 4 destinations across India to witness the vibrancy of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, a festival steeped in tradition, signifies the end of winter and the heralding of longer days. Devoted to Surya, the Sun God, the celebration exudes a vibrant spirit. A highlight of the festivities is the tradition of kite flying, a symbolic expression of joy and freedom. The skies adorned with colourful kites, capture the essence of this occasion bringing communities together in a spirited celebration of nature’s cyclical rhythms.

Makar Sankranti, also recognised as Uttarayan is a lively and auspicious festival celebrated with fervour in various parts of India. Several locations across the country eagerly prepare for the highly anticipated festivities. You too can experience the vibrant tapestry of Makar Sankranti festivities across India at these top 4 destinations.

Ganga Sagar, West Bengal

Ganga Sagar, nestled at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, is a spiritual hub during Makar Sankranti. A multitude of pilgrims gather at the confluence to take a holy dip. Amidst the religious fervour, the air is filled with the enchanting beats of traditional folk dances and music, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the festivities.

Also read: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designates 2024 as the 'Year of Camels'

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Uttarayan, a renowned festival in Gujarat, is celebrated with great zeal in Ahmedabad, a city renowned for hosting one of the world’s largest kite festivals during Makar Sankranti. The participants engage in a kite flying competition and the city's sky transforms into a spectacle of colour. The Annual International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad attracts enthusiasts from around the world turning the celebration into a global gathering.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

During Makar Sankranti, the city of Haridwar transforms into a captivating spectacle. Devotees engage in rituals and prayers, creating a harmonious blend of spirituality and cultural expressions. They take a dip in the holy Ganges River to seek the blessings of God. The air is filled with the resonance of hymns and the riverbank becomes a canvas for vibrant cultural performances, making it a truly enriching experience.

Rajasthan

During Makar Sankranti, Rajasthan transforms into a lively canvas of cultural celebration. The air resonates with traditional songs and the skies come alive with vibrant kites soaring high in friendly competitions. The markets adorned with a kaleidoscope of colourful kites become a visual treat.

Also read: PM Modi in Lakshadweep