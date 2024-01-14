Dweep blue sea: India’s secret Beaches

It’s where the sky touches the sea for all of 7,500 km, more than the flying distance from Delhi to London. Life’s a beach along this transition of varied geographies: coral, sandy, rocky, it’s all there. The Prime Minister may have recently shone a much-needed light on incredibly beautiful Lakshadweep but we, the people of India—and people from outside it—have an embarrassingly rich choice of seaside destinations that most haven’t even heard of.

One Modi picture sends searches for India’s coral treasure into sandstorm territory, up 3,400 per cent according to one travel app. These apps are tripping over themselves as tourism booms, boosted by the government’s Make in India initiative and leveraged by the G20 Summit of last year. No less than 1.73 billion domestic tourists went out into the country last year; some six million foreign ones added to the mix even as the sector earned close to $17 billion in precious foreign exchange.

Beaches are where it could be in years to come, but Goa’s Calangute or Anjuna or Mumbai’s Juhu or Chennai’s Marina are old hat, and that won’t do in the new India. Old habits won’t either, for sports and adventure are increasingly making their way to our sedentary-so-far coastlines. Surf, or learn to, snorkel, parasail, seascoot, waterski: it’s all happening now. And this is where.

Kihim Beach Maharashtra

Located on the green Konkan coast in Alibaug, Kihim Beach’s proximity to Mumbai makes it a perfect alternative to the bustling Goa. Still untouched by touristy madness, its white sands and lush forest cover remain pristine and offer a tranquil ambience to unwind. Its wildflower beds, which attract hordes of butterflies and birds, both native and migratory, add to its glorious scenic beauty, which is a sight to behold particularly against the setting sun. This is not to say it is only for those looking for calm. For the adventurous, Kihim has on offers water sports such as jetski, parasailing, and banana boat rides among others.

How to Get There

Take a ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa Jetty, which is about 11 km away and takes an hour to reach. You can also take a speedboat, which will take you to the destination in not more than 20 minutes.

Agatti Island Beach Lakshadweep

Restricted accessibility due to a limited number of flights and accommodation options (there are only two resorts) adds to the hidden-gem status of this beach, which has recently come under the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Its biggest attraction is its topographical feature—it is located on a coral atoll island, which means that it encloses a lagoon, which has a rim of coral reefs. Its remote location has kept the surrounding waters untouched, thereby reflecting myriad shades of calming blues. With entry permits required to visit the beach, travelling to Agatti can seem like a hassle, but its incomparable scenery makes up for it. The beach is best explored on a bicycle, and adrenaline junkies can choose from scuba diving, windsurfing, snorkelling, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, water skiing and sportfishing.

How to Get There

You can either take a flight to Agatti Aerodrome, the only airport in Lakshadweep or take the sea route from Kochi, Kerala. Seven passenger ships, which take about 12-14 hours, ply on the route.

Malpe Beach Karnataka

Among the virgin beaches of Karnataka, Malpe is best enjoyed between November and February, when the scorching heat gives way to the pleasant sea breeze. It is an important port and a fish harbour and is dotted with numerous shacks selling fresh catch, making it a paradise for seafood lovers. One of its major attractions is the 450-metre sea walk that looks at the clear waters of the Arabian Sea on one side, and the cobalt blues of the backwaters on the other. With its clean and golden sand, and rows of green palm trees adorning its length, Malpe beach makes for an idyllic holiday destination. It is near impossible to get bored, but just in case you do, head over to the Vadabhandeshwara Balarama temple, the only ancient temple in Karnataka dedicated to Lord Balarama. You can also take a trip to Basel Mission’s tile factory, the oldest one in Malpe, which will offer interesting historical, social and cultural insights into Karnataka’s architecture.

How to Get There

To get to Malpe, you first need to reach Udupi, which is accessible through rail and road from any part of Karnataka. From Udupi, you can hire a taxi to get to the beach.

Yarada Beach Andhra Pradesh

Located in Visakhapatnam, better known as Vizag, home to India’s oldest shipyard, Yarada is among the lesser-known beaches in this hotspot of a tourist destination. It is cleaner and calmer than its more popular counterparts. Thanks to its remote location that is tucked away in a tiny village on the east coast of the Bay of Bengal, Yarada’s pristine sand and waters make it the ideal getaway for those looking to stay away from the bustle of the city. The biggest attraction is the Dolphin’s nose, a hill which gets its name from its conspicuous shape. It also boasts a lighthouse, which offers a panoramic view of Vizag. It is open to visitors daily from 3 pm to 5 pm, at an inexpensive ticket fee of `10. While you are there, you can also take a short trip to the British-era Ross Hill Church, built in 1867, offering unique views of the port city.

How to Get There

The closest airport and railway station are both in Vizag, and the easiest and most inexpensive way to get to your destination is to cab it.

Shivrajpur Beach Gujarat

Situated 12 km from Dwarka, the Blue Flag-accredited beach is the ideal place to spend a quiet weekend with family. If you are lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of dolphins and migratory birds. The shallow and serene waters, coupled with rich oceanic flora, are perfect for snorkelling and scuba diving. If nothing else, catch a sunset lounging on a deck chair on the pristine beach, framed by soft sand and rolling waves. It is advisable to avoid visiting during summer, as temperatures can rise very high. It’s perfect to soak in the warm sunshine on a winter day. Legend says that Lord Krishna chose these shores to build his glittering city. The state tourism department is mulling to create unique marine sports facilities. With Dwarka, Porbandar, Somnath, Sasan Gir and Diu in the vicinity, it can turn into a holistic vacation spot.

How to Get There

The nearest railway station is Dwarka, a 25-minute drive from the beach. One could also fly into Jamnagar, which is 138 km from Shivrajpur.

Mattu Beach Karnataka



Unlike most beaches, which are a delight until sunset, Mattu Beach comes to life in the dark, courtesy of the bioluminescent organisms it is home to. A rather new phenomenon at the location, the waters at this beach have been glowing every night over the past two years, making it a unique attraction not just in the state but also in the country. In the daytime, visitors can enjoy the stillness of its backwaters as they relax along its shores. A drive along the 30-km-long beach, which has the sea on one side and a colonnade of swaying palm trees on the other, is equally refreshing. Another attraction from this location is mattu gulla, a locally grown eggplant which finds its way into traditional delicacies such as Mavina Hannina Gojju, bajji and bolu koddel.

How to Get There

About 10 km away from the Udupi railway station, Mattu can be reached via a taxi or bus.

Chandipur Beach Odisha

Located in the Balasore district, Chandipur offers a rare sight where the sea disappears during low tide, offering different views at different points in the day. When the waters return later in the day, the high tide brings with it horseshoes and red crabs, unique to the region. Because of this phenomenon, Chandipur is also known as the hide-and-seek beach. Irrespective of where the sea is at though, the yet-to-be-commercialised beach allows visitors to enjoy glorious sunrises and mesmerising sunsets where the sky turns myriad hues of yellow, orange and red, while you gorge on succulent crab meat. A visit during the annual four-day Chandipur Beach festival in January/February will let you get a taste of the local culture with indigenous dance, music and food on offer.

How to Get There

The closest junction is the Baleswar railway station, from where you can take a bus, taxi or auto to the beach which is 16 km away.

Kodi Beach Karnataka

Surrounded by water on three sides, Kodi Bengre makes for the perfect beach getaway for couples and photography enthusiasts alike. Located in the Kundapur town in Karnataka, it dots the Mangaluru coastline, yielding unparalleled views of the azure waters of the Arabian Sea. But what makes this

a must-visit spot is its thriving mangrove ecosystem—it is also called the delta beach—which can be explored on a boat ride through the intertwining forest, home to unique flora and fauna. The beach’s proximity to the Kodi Bengre fishing village makes a trip to the place a gastronomic extravaganza, allowing access to the most delectable local seafood dishes—traditional fish curries to crispy fried prawns. It is also known for its toddy. The villagers are hospitable and let visitors go fishing with them, teaching them the local way of life.

How to Get There

The easiest way to get here is to reach Udupi and take an auto, taxi or bus to Kodi, which is about 15 km away.

Vengurla Beach Maharashtra

A sparkling beach with white sand and crystalline water, Vengurla in the Sindhudurg district is a delight for sea lovers. But a mountain person is bound to find the place equally enchanting with the Tulas, Mochemad and Dabholi hills surrounding it on three sides. It is enveloped by a green cover comprising local vegetation including coconut, berry, cashew and mango trees on the northern side, making it a picturesque Gram-worthy destination. Those looking for more will not be disappointed with this beach steeped in history. Originally built as a port area by Dutch traders in 1639, it was finally completed by the British in 1655. The British also built the Vengurla lighthouse here, the first one by the colonisers in the country. The beach also has a cluster of temples in the vicinity, including Aaravali’s Shri Vetoba, Kanyale Redi’s Shri Navadurga, Shri Sateri, Redi and Shiroda’s Shri Mauli.

How to Get There

The nearest airport is Dabolim in Goa, about 100 km away, which can be travelled by taxi or bus. You can also take the Konkan railways to reach Kudal station, which is about 22 km from the beach.

Eden Beach Puducherry

This Blue Flag-certified beach near Puducherry is located between Paradise Beach and Arts and Crafts Village. The backwaters of the Chunnabar River border this beach and there are thick palm groves around. It may remind one of Kerala, with the serene backwaters and coconut trees lining the stretch. The beach is open from six in the morning to six in the evening. Most suitable for beach-hopping, just a kilometre away is the stunning and more popular Paradise Beach. A haven for water sports, one can go kayaking, scuba diving, and if luck favours you, even spot dolphins. Zip lining and ATV rides are also available. For fitness enthusiasts, the beach also boasts gym equipment.

How to Get There

Eden Beach is about 9 km from the Puducherry bus stand and 10 km from the Puducherry railway station.

St. Mary’s Island Karnataka

Located in the Arabian Sea, 3 km off the coast of Malpe, St. Mary’s is a group of four small islands which boast distinctive hexagonal basaltic rock formations. An offbeat destination for nature lovers, according to scientific records, the island was formed by the sub-volcanic activity of Madagascar. Also known as Coconut Islands, this uninhabited island is one of the four places in Karnataka listed as National Geoheritage Monuments of India. As per local folklore, Vasco da Gama visited in 1498. It is believed that the island was christened by the Portuguese explorer for Mother Mary. One side of the island—Shell Beach—is made entirely of shells, with not a grain of sand visible. The only way to get to the island from the shore is by boat or ferry. On the way, one can spot seagulls, Brahminy kites and even dolphins. The island is perfect for a day’s outing, though it is not advisable to visit during monsoon as the sea can be dangerous.

How to Get There

Take a train to Udupi and then drive down to Malpe. From Malpe, small boats or ferries ply to St. Mary’s Islands at regular intervals.

Shankarpur Beach West Bengal

Away from the everyday crowdedness of Digha, Shankarpur offers a serene escape with its secluded shores. Known for its fishing villages, one can catch breathtaking sunrises here, not to mention plenty of freshly caught seafood at the small shacks dotting the beach. With strict rules regarding construction, the place is largely unspoilt. It almost gives the vibe of a secluded private beach. One of the best times to visit is during monsoons, when dark clouds form over the sea and one can see the thunderstorm slowly making its way inland. There are several local temples if you want to explore the city. The beach is soft and it gets muddy at some points. Since staying options are few, most people camp 14 km away in Digha.

How to Get There

The easiest way to reach is by train. Travel to Ramnagar, which is 5 km from Shankarpur. Hire

a cab at the station. If flying in, Kolkata, 185 km away, is the nearest airport.

Pithrody Udyavar Beach Karnataka

Can a beach divide a river and the sea? Welcome to Pithrody in Udyavara. The beach is complemented on one side by the Udyavara River and on the other by the Arabian Sea—expect perfect Gram-worthy images. The beach is best explored on a drive along the stretch. Hardly known to people outside Karnataka, it’s the perfect spot for a relaxing day, catching the gorgeous sunsets against the clear water. Small boats ply at regular intervals from the mainland to the beach. While staying options are limited, locals are more than happy to offer a roof and some delicious food. The stone formations, which jut out into the sea, at regular intervals make for some great pictures. The crystal clear waves break gently on these stones. With the Mattu beach within a 5 km radius, it is most suited for a beach-hopping holiday.

How to Get There

The best way to get here is to drive. Mangaluru is 51 km away. Udupi is just 14 km away. You can rent a self-drive car and enjoy the drive between the river and the sea.

Kapu Beach Karnataka

Located between the twin cities of Mangaluru and Udupi, Kaup (Kapu) beach is relatively rockier than its counterparts in the state. Besides the paradisical beauty of this black sand beach which is home to palm groves and a small delta, Kapu has a host of historical attractions on offer. The first is the Kapu lighthouse, built in 1901, to warn sailors of the beach’s treacherous rocks. The 27m tall structure is open to visitors every day from 4 pm to 6 pm. The second is the Kapu Fort, which was built by Tipu Sultan in the 18th century. One can also visit the Sri Hale Mariamma Temple, one of the oldest temples in Kapu, to see the three shrines of Mariamman, the Hindu goddess of weather, worshipped mostly in rural parts of south India.

How to Get There

The nearest airport is Mangaluru, which is 45 km away, and the closest railway station is in Udupi, about 15 km away. Regular buses to Kapu are available from both cities.

Guhagar Beach Maharashtra

Nestled in Alphonso's land of Ratnagiri is the pristine Guhagar Beach. Helmed by trees, it is almost deserted, even on weekends. The 6 km-long stretch of golden sand is framed by tranquil waters. Surrounded by coconut and betel plantations, it is considered one of the cleanest beaches in the Konkan region. The ideal time to visit is during winter. Late evening, the bioluminescence in the waters makes it glow making for a surreal experience. Though small, there are quite a few local eateries that dish up typical lip smacking Konkani cuisine, heavy on coconut. It’s best to head here for a long weekend and explore nearby places. At a distance of 14 km is the Anjanvel Lighthouse which offers a stunning view of the sea. Though, getting to the lighthouse needs a trek up a steep hillock. Adjacent to it is the Tolekeshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The other nearby places—again, roughly 14 km—are Hedvi, famous for its Dash Bhuja Ganesh temple, and the virgin beach of Velneshwar, nestled in a small cove against the backdrop of lush coconut trees.

How to Get There

Ratnagiri and Chiplun railway stations are closest to Guhagar, roughly an hour away. One could also drive down from Mumbai—though it would be a long drive of around six hours.