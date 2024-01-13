Top 5 tourist destinations in Ayodhya, a timeless pilgrimage that draws devotees year-round

Situated in Faizabad, Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Often touted as a pilgrimage site, Ayodhya, beyond its renowned temples and monuments, also attracts tourists to explore its sacred ghats, adding an element of spirituality to its rich heritage.

The city’s enchanting ambience, echoing with the recital of mantras, creates a captivating tourism experience that resonates deeply with devotees across the country and even abroad. Here, we have curated a list of places that add more charm to the city's tourism and you must check out if you are planning to travel to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22.

We list down 5 destinations in this spiritual city that you must explore

Ram Janmabhoomi

Ram Janmabhoomi



Translating to Lord Ram’s birthplace, according to Ramayana, Rama spent his childhood days on the banks of the Sarayu River. Ram Janmabhoomi holds a significant place among the devotees, and the sacred location is considered to be one of the must-visit places in Ayodhya.

Choti Chawni

Also known as Valmiki Bhavan or Maniramdas Chawni, Choti Chawni is a captivating white marble building in Ayodhya. It’s a must-visit for its stunning architecture. The 34 historic caves reportedly associated with Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism make this location a remarkable example of architectural brilliance. The presence of the Kailasha temple enhances the overall beauty of the historical site.

Sita Ki Rasoi

Sita Ki Rasoi



This sacred location is believed to have been the kitchen used by Goddess Sita. Situated on the Northwest border of Ram Janmabhoomi, this temple also houses certain display vessels. It continues to uphold the tradition by providing free meals.

Ramkatha Park

Ramkatha Park

It stands as a multifaceted green haven, hosting religious activities, cultural events, and Katha sessions. Beyond its role as a cultural hub, it transforms into a serene park for children and a relaxation spot for seniors during non-event hours. The open-air amphitheatre, which hosts artists globally, offers a refreshing escape from the city's bustling halls, making it a cherished location for visitors and locals alike.

Mani Parbat

Nestled near Kami Ghanj stands the modest yet significant Mani Parbat. Rising 65 feet above sea level, this hillock holds a rich historical tapestry. There lies a Buddhist monastery and stupa that was constructed by Emperor Ashoka. The hill's summit adorned with a constellation of sacred sites, shares its proximity with Sugriv Parbat, creating a landscape where ancient mounds intertwine with stories of faith and history.

